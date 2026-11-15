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Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2026 9:05 PMPublished Nov 15, 2026 9:05 PM
Navigate a light schedule and critical injuries to superstars, including Nathan MacKinnon. Target streamers from the Blackhawks' favorable slate.
It’s not a great schedule for fantasy matchups in Week 8, to say the least. Only six teams play four games and eight teams play only twice, and there are zero games on Friday. Zero! Can you believe that?!
Plus, we went a full Friday evening without any bombshell trade requests? The league has clearly gone to sleep.
A few notes about Week 8:
- The Blackhawks are a mess. They blew a 4-0 lead against the Jets on Saturday, have only one win in regulation in their past 12 games, and they can neither score nor defend. However, they have one of the best schedules in Week 8 with four games against teams all near the bottom of the standings. If they can’t take advantage, this season might as well be a write-off. If you believe in them, this is the week to stream them. (More below).
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- Not a bad schedule for the Avalanche as they try to withstand the loss of Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar to injuries with only a pair of games in Week 8; a back-to-back with travel on Wednesday and Thursday. With the light schedule, fantasy managers can afford to wait before picking up Avs players who will benefit from MacKinnon and Makar’s absence.
- The Rangers have yet another long break with home games on Monday and Sunday. They’re tough games, but they could present options on the off-days.
- The key clash will be Saturday evening when the Oilers visit the Hurricanes. This may be a preview of the Stanley Cup final, and I think the Canes are a better matchup for the Oilers than the Panthers because the Oilers have problems handling the Panthers’ physical play. An Oilers-Canes matchup will be focused on skill and speed.
As we approach American Thanksgiving – note zero games on Thursday, Nov. 26 next week – this is a crucial time as it also represents the unofficial playoff cutoff. In past seasons, teams that were one of the top eight seeds in their conference at American Thanksgiving had a very, very good chance of making the playoffs.
For teams that are still on the bubble, there are two big questions:
1. Have you banked enough points? The Bruins, for example, have had a very easy schedule so far this season, but kudos to them, they’ve banked a lot of points in a tough division that gives them a cushion when the playoff race gets tough. As it stands, it looks like five teams from the Atlantic will make the playoffs.
2. Is your team healthy? The Avs didn’t have a great first month and now will be without their top two players; MacKinnon will miss a month and Makar will miss a couple of weeks. The Predators and Jets are red-hot and the Mammoth could get hot at any point, so the Avs must hang on. We could see five playoff teams from the Central this season.
As we enter the winter months, handling injuries will be key. This is the part of the season where some where and tear start to show. Some will be just returning from lengthy injuries, such as the Kings’ Kevin Fiala, the Islanders’ Mathew Barzal, and the Wild’s Brock Faber, while others are on the shelf, including MacKinnon, Makar, and the Canadiens’ Chris Kreider.
Keep an eye out on the waiver wire.
All positions and rostered percentages are courtesy of Yahoo Fantasy.
Schedule
Pick players from teams at the top of the schedule matrix to maximize games and matchups. Green is good. Red is bad. Points percentages are from the 2026-27 season.
Season-long adds (< 50% rostered on Yahoo)
Mathew Barzal, C/RW, NYI (63% rostered)
More of a PSA that Barzal has returned after suffering a broken kneecap, and played 16:21 as their 3C between Ondrej Palat and Anthony Duclair. There was a bit of hemming and hawing as to when he'd be ready, but we've got confirmation now. When Jean-Gabriel Pageau returns, perhaps Barzal will return to the right wing and join Bo Horvat’s line, but Barzal's season debut was very encouraging nonetheless with an assist, four shots on goal, and eight faceoff wins. (Note: Horvat left Saturday’s game with an injury).
Barzal is far better in points leagues than multi-category leagues, and his offensive ceiling is close to point-per-game. Expect Barzal’s ice time to gradually increase as he gets up to speed, and in most standard leagues he’s worth rostering for his offense.
Arseny Gritsyuk, LW/RW, NJ (36% rostered)
The Gritsyuk hype train has stalled a little bit with a seven-game goal drought but he’s collected five assists during that span. I still think he has a lot of season-long value on a very good team. He played just 13:07 in the second game against the Caps but I wouldn’t worry; they’re still the Devils’ best scoring line and Nico Hischier’s line got stuck out there on some long shifts, leaving fewer minutes for Gritsyuk's line.
Kevin Fiala, LW, LA (35% rostered)
A notoriously slow starter, Fiala scored a power-play assist in his season debut and in his second game picked up 10 penalty minutes and two shots in 19:23 TOI. Maybe he won’t be slow to get going this season because he missed the first month, but he injects a lot of much-needed offense into the Kings’ top six.
It’s in the Kings’ best interests to play him a lot of minutes right away; time is ticking and they have little margin for error if they want to make the playoffs. Fiala’s a 70-point player on a team that struggles offensively, but should provide valuable depth scoring in most leagues with points and good shot volume, averaging 2.9 shots per game over his past five seasons.
Charle-Edouard D’Astous, D, TB (54% rostered)
Last chance for D’Astous, who now graduates from this list. We’re still only one-fifth into the season, but I think the Lightning now trust him enough to keep him in the same role. Being paired with John Carlson at even strength and on the power play has proved beneficial, and may likely continue all season. From a fantasy standpoint, I still think Carlson has more value.
Tristan Jarry, G, EDM (50% rostered)
It’ll be interesting to see how the Oilers juggle three goalies when Frederik Andersen comes back, but Jarry still has plenty of fantasy value when and if that happens. Expect Devon Levi to get more starts, but the Oilers are very good and Jarry can get you wins.
Joonas Korpisalo, G, NYR (15% rostered)
Maybe they’re just easing Korpisalo back in, but it’ll be interesting to see if he gets both starts in Week 8 or if the Rangers split them again just to keep him and Dylan Garand fresh. Korpisalo’s now 2-for-2 in his starts this season though he has yet to face a really tough opponent. Still, Korpisalo figures to get a significant portion of the playing time so he deserves to be rostered on a team that’s improved significantly on defense since last season.
Mid-term holds (< 50% rostered on Yahoo)
Gabriel Vilardi, C/RW, WPG (32% rostered)
Vilardi is (unsurprisingly) most productive on a line with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, and in his past six games has two goals and six assists, and in four of those games played more than 20 minutes. The Jets can afford to put together their big line back again because Brayden Yager, Dawson Mercer, and Cole Perfetti have developed into a reliable second scoring line for them.
If the Jets’ new kid line holds, Vilardi will be worth rostering for the rest of the season. Vilardi was dumped on the waiver wire earlier in the season when the Jets were shuffling their lines, but now that he’s back on L1, Vilardi’s worth rostering again for points.
Gabriel Perreault, LW/RW, NYR (20% rostered)
Tye Kartye, LW, NYR (19% rostered)
Perreault moves up and down the lineup depending on how well he’s playing, and right now he’s worth rostering with four points in his past five games playing L1 and PP1.
Kartye’s the far better option in multi-category leagues with his shooting volume and hits. He can create chaos on the ice, which I think suits J.T. Miller’s style. Kartye has three goals, 12 shots, 14 hits, and 10 penalty minutes in his past five games playing mostly L2/PP2.
Short-term streamers (< 50% rostered on Yahoo)
Frank Nazar, C, CHI (8% rostered)
The Hawks have four games in Week 8 and certainly have a chance to win in all of them. Nazar’s scored five goals in his past five games, and I prefer him over Anton Frondell because Nazar’s been more consistent and offers slightly better shot volume. Frondell has more upside, but he’s stuck with inconsistent linemates (Teuvo Teravainen, Ryan Donato) who disappear for long stretches, whereas Nazar can at least rely on Patrick Kane to make plays.
Mavrik Bourque, C/RW, NSH (7% rostered)
I certainly like Bourque as the top right winger rather than trying to carry his own line, and it looks like the Preds are pretty committed to making Shane Wright their 2C as well. Bourque's goal drought is certainly frustrating – 16 games and counting – but I suspect he’ll snap that slump before long, and when that happens the goals will start pouring in. Not a great schedule in Week 8 but hosting the Pens on Saturday intrigues me as a streaming option.
T.J. Hughes, RW, COL (2% rostered)
Without MacKinnon to rely on, the Avs spread out their minutes with no forward playing more than 19 minutes in Saturday’s 4-1 win against the Habs. Brock Nelson is their new 1C with Martin Necas while Nazem Kadri takes Nelson’s spot between Hughes and Jaden Schwartz.
The Avs clearly like Hughes; despite being a slower skater, he’s been used in a lot of key offensive situations, including PP1, and he’s currently on a four-game assist streak. He’s putting up a lot of shots (49) but they’re not going in, and his luck should change soon. The key metric, however, is that Hughes’ line was the Avs’ most effective against the Habs, and while Nelson’s line has the most offensive firepower, they did not have a particularly good game.
Sam Rinzel, D, CHI (8% rostered)
Rinzel notched seven of his eight assists this season in his past seven games, including two on the power play Saturday against the Jets. The Hawks offense is unreliable, but playing PP1 has clearly been a boon for Rinzel, and they have a good schedule with four games against weaker opponents in Week 8. There is no timetable for Bowen Byram’s return, which would be the biggest threat to Rinzel’s spot on PP1.
Sam Dickinson, D, SJ (2% rostered)
Eric Pohlkamp, D, SJ (1% rostered)
Not sure why it’s taken so long, but finally Dickinson is on PP1. (Will Smith got bumped to PP2). I think he’s the most logical choice to quarterback that unit, and possesses the highest offensive ceiling out of anybody on their blue line. We shall see how long Ryan Warsofsky sticks with him – I get the sense Dickinson doesn’t always have a long leash – but Dickinson has now played over 21 minutes in three straight games. The Sharks power play isn’t very effective right now, but it’s a great spot to be for Dickinson.
Another point, and another week where I highlight Pohlkamp and track him with some interest. Pohlkamp’s known for his shot, and that was on full display on his first career goal in Utah when he took a pass from Macklin Celebrini going downhill in the slot and rifled it past the struggling Karel Vejmelka. Without PP2 – Pohlkamp's been replaced by Adam Gaudette with a four-forward unit while Dmitry Orlov stays – Pohlkamp’s fantasy value certainly takes a dive. However, with 11 blocks in six games, there’s still some multi-category value.
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