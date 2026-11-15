- The Blackhawks are a mess. They blew a 4-0 lead against the Jets on Saturday, have only one win in regulation in their past 12 games, and they can neither score nor defend. However, they have one of the best schedules in Week 8 with four games against teams all near the bottom of the standings. If they can’t take advantage, this season might as well be a write-off. If you believe in them, this is the week to stream them. (More below).