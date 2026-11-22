Nazar’s on a five-game points streak with six goals and an assist and getting a big bump in minutes with at least 20 minutes played in each of his past three games. He’ll get a lot of ice time because he’s a well-rounded player the Hawks can use in almost any situation, but it also hurts his fantasy value; he’ll most likely draw tougher matchups and starts in the offensive zone 50 percent of the time, as opposed to Kantserov who starts in the offensive zone two-thirds of the time at 5-on-5, per naturalstattrick.com. Nazar is better in multi-category leagues because he shoots a lot more and hits, but I think Nazar and Kantserov will end up with fairly similar point totals.