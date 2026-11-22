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Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2026 11:49 PMPublished Nov 22, 2026 11:49 PM
Happy Thanksgiving! A holiday-shortened schedule and mounting injuries throw a wrench into fantasy hockey for Week 9.
Happy American Thanskgiving!
For the second straight week, the NHL will take a full day off, this time on Thursday, Nov. 26 for some turkey. That means Wednesday and Friday will be the most active days with 14 and 15 games, respectively. With the usual busy Saturday with 13 games, it means there are plenty of back-to-backs following the holiday. That means plenty of backups will be in action.
There will be 10 teams playing four games and only two teams (BUF, CAR) play twice. Because of the holiday, travel has been designed to be minimal; there are a few home-and-home series and almost all road games will be against divisional foes.
As we approach the winter months, a reminder that wear and tear is starting to build, and we’ve already seen some very significant injuries. Nathan MacKinnon’s recovery timeline has now bee extended to 12 weeks, Connor Bedard is getting shoulder surgery (again), and Elias Pettersson (the forward) and Quinn Hughes both missed Saturday night’s clash in Vancouver.
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We shall see what more the new 84-game season will bring, but we’ve seen more than a few curveballs already.
All positions and rostered percentages are courtesy of Yahoo Fantasy.
Schedule
Pick players from teams at the top of the schedule matrix to maximize games and matchups. Green is good. Red is bad. Points percentages are from the 2026-27 season.
Season-long adds (< 50% rostered on Yahoo)
Troy Terry, RW, ANA (16% rostered)
The Ducks might just be bringing along Terry slowly following an injury, but a reminder that he can be a really good depth scorer for fantasy managers looking for points and shot volume. The Ducks are a very good offensive team, which is great for fantasy, but with Joel Quenneville’s line juggling and with such a young roster, each player’s minutes can be difficult to predict.
So far, Terry is averaging just 14 minutes per game playing on a checking line with Tim Washe and Jeff Malott, but at least getting PP1. More minutes may come for Terry with Beckett Sennecke on IR, though he has to battle Judd Caulfield for minutes. Long term, I think Terry will return to his usual top-six status.
Tristan Jarry, G, EDM (58% rostered)
Jarry’s been on a hot run with four wins in his past five games while Devon Levi has started to struggle a little, getting tagged with two straight losses and 10 goals allowed. The competition was tough, but a 7-4 against the Canes showed that the Oilers might be still a step below the defending champs.
If you have Levi on your roster, Jarry’s necessary insurance, and if Jarry’s still on your wire, he should be able to provide wins with the upside that he might take over the starting job for at least a short period of time.
Joonas Korpisalo, G, NYR (23% rostered)
Pretty impressive stuff from Korpisalo so far, who has three wins in three starts. The Rangers have had a pretty sparse schedule so far so it’s tough to say how their goalie rotation will work out, but Dylan Garand looks like he’ll keep getting regular starts.
You have to think, though, that Korpisalo has the inside track on the bulk of the starts given his experience and his play so far. As long as the Rangers keep winning games, it’s unlikely they’ll make a significant move to upgrade their goaltending. Igor Shesterkin will be back next season, after all.
Mid-term holds (< 50% rostered on Yahoo)
Frank Nazar, C, CHI (38% rostered)
Roman Kantserov, LW/RW, CHI (16% rostered)
Nazar’s on a five-game points streak with six goals and an assist and getting a big bump in minutes with at least 20 minutes played in each of his past three games. He’ll get a lot of ice time because he’s a well-rounded player the Hawks can use in almost any situation, but it also hurts his fantasy value; he’ll most likely draw tougher matchups and starts in the offensive zone 50 percent of the time, as opposed to Kantserov who starts in the offensive zone two-thirds of the time at 5-on-5, per naturalstattrick.com. Nazar is better in multi-category leagues because he shoots a lot more and hits, but I think Nazar and Kantserov will end up with fairly similar point totals.
Kantserov should be the biggest beneficiary in Bedard’s absence, and no doubt he should gain C eligibility soon in Yahoo leagues. He’s been a really good finisher – almost too good with a 25.6 S%, which I suspect will regress soon – but I still prefer him over Nazar due to his higher ceiling and better deployment. Kantserov should offer goals, shots, and faceoff wins.
Simon Holmstrom, LW/RW, NYI (24% rostered)
Holmstrom has been one of the most popular pickups over the past two weeks thanks to a huge scoring binge with six goals in seven games. If we’re looking for an under-the-radar breakout player, Holmstrom might be it. He’s playing L1/PP1 with Bo Horvat, averaging 18 minutes per game, and on track for big career highs across the board following two straight 40-point seasons.
His scoring pace will eventually settle down, but it’s not a bad idea to take advantage of a four-game week for one of the league’s hottest players. Holmstrom has season-long value playing in his current spot, and there’s no signs that he’ll be moved off the top line anytime soon.
Sam Rinzel, D, CHI (52% rostered)
What a difference a week makes. The Blackhawks had a favorable schedule last week and Rinzel certainly took full advantage; he’s scored 10 points in his past four games, including six on the power play. This may be your last chance to roster him, and he’s emerged as their best defender in Bowen Byram’s absence. Note, however, that Rinzel may not be a season-long hold because Byram is expected to return soon, and Bedard’s absence will also rob the Hawks of their best offensive player.
Daniil Tarasov, G, DET (21% rostered)
I don’t think a change of scenery has really benefitted John Gibson, and Tarasov’s strong play this season – .927 SP, 1.98 GAA – certainly warrants more playing time. The downside is the Red Wings lack scoring talent until they resolve the Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson ordeals, which doesn’t seem to be close to getting resolved any time soon. If you’re looking for saves and a quality start, Tarasov has proven that he’s pretty capable.
Sebastian Cossa, G, UTA (12% rostered)
There’s going to be some rough patches – that’s just how it goes with young goalies. But the door is wide open for Cossa to take advantage with Karel Vejmelka really struggling, and the Mammoth should use the opportunity with a banged-up Avalanche squad to gain ground in the divisional standings. Cossa has started two straight games and Andre Tourigny clearly has no fear of going to Cossa, so there might be some significant fantasy value here if Cossa keeps playing time. This is shaping up to be a 1A-1B situation where Cossa might be the 1A.
Short-term streamers (< 50% rostered on Yahoo)
Jared Spurgeon, D, MIN (15% rostered)
I’m not usually too fond of Spurgeon in fantasy – especially since Brock Faber’s back, too – but I suspect Spurgeon will play more minutes in Quinn Hughes’ absence. Spurgeon provides multi-category coverage but it’s very modest – just a couple tallies here and there – but he has been on a scoring binge with four points in three games. With four games coming up in Week 9, I think Spurgeon has a little more fantasy value than usual.
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