Friday Fantasy Notebook

The Jets suddenly took off, and put on a shellacking of their own on the road against the Stars in an 8-3 win Thursday night. It was their fifth win in a row and Cole Perfetti scored two points for the second straight game to extend his winning streak to four games. In the midst of a breakout season, Perfetti now has 18 points in 20 games, and it’s time to stop dilly-dallying and roster him for the rest of the season.