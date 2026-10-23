Friday Fantasy Notebook - Oct. 23, 2026

You’ll have heard by now that Black is really tall – 6-foot-9, the tallest goalie in history – but it also tells us nothing about his ability to stop the puck. With no back-to-backs until Nov. 7-8, I suspect Akira Schmid (24% rostered) will get the bulk of the starts, if not all of them. The Panthers have been outscored 9-1 in their past two games, but they’re still an elite team. Schmid has fantasy value while Markstrom is out as their main starter, but his fantasy value will be more about volume than quality of starts.