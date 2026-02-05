Looking To Enter Olympic Break On High Note, Panthers Travel To Tampa For Matchup With Rival Lightning

The Florida Panthers are hoping to go into the NHL’s Olympic break on a high.\n\nFlorida picked up a 5-4 shootout win over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night\nand will complete a pre-pause back-to-back set when they visit the Tampa Bay\nLightning.\n\nThursday’s game will be the fourth and final regular season matchup between the\ncross-state rivals.\n\nSo far, the Lightning have won twice in Sunrise while the Panthers picked up two\npoints in their only other trip to the Treasure Coast back in December.\n\nIt’s been a much better season for the Bolts than the Cats, despite both teams\nhaving to maneuver serious injury issues.\n\nEntering play Thursday, Tampa is tied with the Carolina Hurricanes for the top\nspot in the Eastern Conference but takes the tiebreaker on both wins and games\nplayed.\n\nFlorida, meanwhile, sadly sits eight points behind the Boston Bruins for the\nsecond Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.\n\nBoston doesn’t play again until after the Olympic break, so Florida can pull\nwithin six games of the Bruins with a win on Thursday.\n\nThe Panthers received a big boost to their lineup on Wednesday when injured\nforwards Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell all suited up for the\nCats.\n\nA healthy Florida squad will go a long way toward the Panthers making a run at\ncrashing the playoff party.\n\nHere are the Panthers projected lines and pairings for Thursday’s tussle in\nTampa:\n\nCarter Verhaeghe – Anton Lundell – Sam Reinhart\n\nEetu Luostarinen – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk\n\nA.J. Greer – Evan Rodrigues – Brad Marchand\n\nJesper Boqvist – Cole Schwindt – Mackie Samoskevich\n\nGus Forsling – Aaron Ekblad\n\nNiko Mikkola – Uvis Balinskis\n\nTobias Bjornfot – Jeff Petry\n\nLATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA\n\nMarchand Scores Shootout Winner, Panthers Pick Up Two Crucial Points Against\nBoston\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/game-day/marchand-scores-shootout-winner-panthers-pick-up-two-crucial-points-against-boston]\n\nPlaymaking Up, Goal Scoring Down; Why Is Panthers' Mackie Samoskevich Struggling\nTo Score Goals?\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/players/playmaking-up-goal-scoring-down-why-is-panthers-mackie-samoskevich-struggling-to-score-goals]\n\nSam Bennett To Play Against Bruins, Anton Lundell Probable, Brad Marchand\nRemains Out\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/game-day/sam-bennett-to-play-against-bruins-anton-lundell-probable-brad-marchand-remains-out]\n\nPanthers Place Ryan McAllister On Waivers From Purpose Of Contract Termination\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/latest-news/panthers-place-ryan-mcallister-on-waivers-from-purpose-of-contract-termination]\n\nFlorida To Host Wild Card-Holding Bruins Knowing They Can't Keep Letting Points\nSlip Away\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/florida-panthers/game-day/florida-to-host-wild-card-holding-bruins-knowing-they-can-t-keep-letting-points-slip-away]\n\nPhoto caption: Feb 4, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam\nReinhart (13) speaks to defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) against the Boston\nBruins during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn\nImages)