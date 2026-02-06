Panthers Come Up Empty In Tampa, Lose 6-1 In Final Game Before Olympic Break

Despite controlling play, Panthers falter against rivals, ending pre-Olympic break on a frustrating 6-1 road loss.
The Florida Panthers took the ice on Thursday night for the final time until after the 2026 Winter Olympic hockey tournament ends later this month.
Playing their cross-state rivals, the Tampa Bay Lightning, for the fourth and final time this season, Florida came up empty despite out-shooting and out-possessing their hosts, losing 6-1.
Tampa Bay got things started early when Brandon Hagel deflected home a shot by Victor Hedman just 2:08 into the game, then the Lightning took a 2-0 lead on a shot by Zemgus Girgensons with 5:52 to go in the period.
Despite Florida outshooting the Lightning 19-7 with a shot attempt edge of 34-14, they went into the middle frame trailing by two.
Things got worse for the Cats early in the second period.
Killing their first penalty of the night, the Panthers couldn’t complete the kill as Jake Guentzel banged home a Darren Raddysh rebound that hit Daniil Tarasov right in the glove, making it 3-0 Lightning at the 74 second mark.
A goal by Erik Cernak with just over two minutes left sent the Lightning into the third period with a four-goal advantage, all but sealing the deal for the Bolts.
Pontus Holmberg and Mackie Samoskevich traded power play goals during the final frame, and Oliver Bjorkstrand popped in a sixth Tampa goal for good measure.
Photo caption: Feb 5, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Zemgus Girgensons (28) is congratulated by center Yanni Gourde (37) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the first period at Benchmark International Arena. (Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images)