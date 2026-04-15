Panthers To Dress Extremely Young Defensive Corps, Matthew Tkachuk Returns For Season Finalé Against Detroit

Young defensemen face Detroit as Tkachuk returns. A crucial draft pick hangs in the balance during this season finale.
The Florida Panthers are about to cross the finish line of frustrating, injury-filled season.
Despite coming into the year as the NHL’s defending, back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions, the Panthers couldn’t stay healthy and constantly found themselves behind the proverbial eight ball.
Now, with their playoff hopes long gone and the focus shifting to the future, Florida is looking to the upcoming offseason with a potential major bargaining chip in their back pocket.
That’s because the Panthers’ 2026 first-round pick, which was previously included in the 2025 Trade Deadline deal that brought Seth Jones to Florida from the Chicago Blackhawks, was top-10 protected.
Entering play Wednesday, Florida holds the eighth-worst record in the NHL. A finish anywhere in the bottom eight will guarantee they keep their pick, regardless of what happens at the NHL Draft Lottery.
There are two draws at the Draft Lottery, one for the first overall pick and one for the second overall pick, meaning there is a chance that two teams could move up and bump Florida backwards.
A loss to Detroit in any fashion will guarantee the Panthers a bottom-eight finish.
If the Panthers collect two points, they would need the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues to each pick up at least one more point (San Jose has two games remaining, St. Louis has one) in order to guarantee the bottom-eight finish.
The Panthers are expected to welcome forward Matthew Tkachuk back into the lineup for the finale.
Tkachuk has missed Florida’s past four games to be with his wife Ellie for the birth of their first child, a baby girl named Millie.
He told media members after the Panthers’ morning skate that he would be playing on Wednesday night.
In addition to the bevy of injured players who are already out of the lineup, Florida will be without Tomas Nosek, who broke his leg on Monday, and Gus Forsling, due to several ailments he’s been nursing.
Needless to say, Florida’s defensive corps will be on the younger side when they suit up to battle the Red Wings.
The average age of the six blueliners dressing for the Cats will be 23.5 years old.
Here are the Panthers projected lines and pairings for Wednesday’s season finale against Detroit:
Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk
Mackie Samoskevich – Eetu Luostarinen – A.J. Greer
Nolan Foote – Noah Gregor – Jesper Boqvist
Cole Reinhardt – Luke Kunin – Vinnie Hinostroza
Tobias Bjornfot – Mike Benning
Donovan Sebrango – Marek Alscher
Mikulas Hovorka – Ludvig Jansson
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Photo caption: Oct 15, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes the save on Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) in the second period at Little Caesars Arena. (Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)