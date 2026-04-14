Keeping Eye On Standings As Panthers Hope To Retain Top-10 Protected First-Round Pick
Panthers keeping eye on draft lottery positioning as a key first-round pick hangs in the balance, determining future roster moves.
The Florida Panthers have one game remaining in their 2025-26 season.
Unlike the past several years, there will be no appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Panthers this spring, no push for a third straight championship.
Thanks to an injury-filled season unlike any the team had seen, Florida is instead wrapping up their regular campaign with an eye toward the future.
That’s because the Panthers’ 2026 first-round pick, which Florida included in the 2025 Trade Deadline deal with the Chicago Blackhawks that brought Seth Jones to the Cats, is top-10 protected.
When the dust settles on the regular season in a couple days and the NHL holds its annual Draft Lottery soon after, if Florida’s top selection remains in the top 10, they will retain the pick and instead send their 2027 first rounder to Chicago.
Entering play Tuesday, the Panthers hold the seventh-worst record in the NHL with one game remaining.
Florida can finish no lower than sixth-worst and no higher than tenth-worst, depending on how things play out with the Seattle Kraken, Winnipeg Jets, St. Louis Blues, San Jose Sharks and in the Panthers’ finale on Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings.
If they finish no better than eighth-worst, the Panthers are guaranteed to keep their pick, but if they finish in ninth-or-tenth-worst, Florida will have to wait to see how things shake out in the Draft Lottery.
Since two draws are held, one for the first overall selection and one for the second pick, it’s possible for two teams to move up and potentially bump the Panthers out of the top ten.
For fans wondering which teams to root for, it’s as simple as hoping the teams around Florida in the stands all collect as many points as possible.
On Tuesday, that would mean hoping Winnipeg wins in Utah and that St. Louis beats the Penguins at home.
Wednesday, aside from Florida hosting Detroit, the Sharks will be in Chicago and Seattle plays in Vegas. Then on Thursday, the final day of the regular season, St. Louis is in Utah, Winnipeg hosts the Sharks and Seattle plays in Colorado.
We’ll have to wait and see how things play out for the Panthers, but it’s looking like they have a fairly decent chance at retaining their first-round pick.
Stay tuned.
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Photo caption: Apr 2, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice watches from the bench against the Boston Bruins during the third period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)