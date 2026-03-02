Road Trip Starts With Frustrating, Heartbreaking Loss On Long Island For Panthers

The Florida Panthers opened a critical four-game road trip on Sunday night as they continue to fight for a playoff spot.
A strong start by the Cats would not be enough as the host New York Islanders picked up their third straight win in which they were down by multiple goals, taking down Florida 5-4 at UBS Arena.
The Panthers didn’t waste any time in getting their road trip off on the right foot.
After getting a friendly bounce on a clear by Sergei Bobrovsky, A.J. Greer found a streaking Sandis Vilmanis heading into the Islanders’ zone.
Vilmanis sent a backhand toward the net that found its way past David Rittich at the 3:44 mark, giving the Cats a 1-0 lead.
The first power play of the game came late in the opening period, when Ryan Pulock was called for hooking Matthew Tkachuk.
Directly off the ensuing faceoff, Sam Bennett played a quick pitch and catch with Aaron Ekblad, getting the puck back, walking into the left circle and wiring a wrist shot past the glove or Rittich.
Islanders’ rookie sensation Matthew Schaefer picked up his 19th goal when a long shot went of a pair of Panthers’ skates, the goal post and the back of Bobrovsky before bouncing into the net with just under two minutes left in the period.
Carson Soucy completed the two-goal comeback for the Islanders 7:28 into the second period, snapping a loose puck over Bobrovsky’s glove while the teams were skating four-on-four.
About five minutes later, Matthew Tkachuk picked up a loose pick along the boards in the defensive zone and sent a backhand across the ice and to Bennett, who was heading toward Rittich with speed.
Bennett sent a backhand against the grain that handcuffed Rittich and put Florida back in front with 7:56 to go in the middle frame.
A goal by Bo Horvat another five minutes after that sent the game into the third period knotted at three, and a second goal by Schaefer that, like the first one, deflected off a Panthers play before skipping past Bobrovsky, gave the Islanders their first lead of the night with 9:31 to go.
From that point on, Florida put on a strong fight to even the score back up, and they would get rewarded for their efforts with Bobrovsky on the bench for a sixth attacker.
Sam Reinhart somehow found a way to get a wrist shot through from the point to the net, beating Rittich over the blocker with 1:58 to go, seemingly sending the game to overtime.
Anders Lee had other thoughts, driving with the puck around Aaron Ekblad and past Bobrovsky with a backhand forehand move that came with 30.9 on the clock.
At a time where Florida needs every point they can get, that’s pretty inexcusable.
On to New Jersey.
Photo caption: Mar 1, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer (48) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the first periodat UBS Arena. (Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images)