The Hockey Show: Panthers Have Seep Hill To Climb, Olympic Fallout, Jonathan Zaslow Discusses US Controversy

This week in The Hockey Show it was back to business as the NHL season resumed
following its three-week pause for the Winter Olympics.

THS co-hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork dove into the fallout from the epic
best-on-best tournament, starting with an injury to one of the league's marquee
players.

Pittsburgh Penguins and Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby suffered an injury
during the Olympic quarterfinals against Czechia that carried with it a
four-week recovery period.

That could spell big trouble for the Penguins, who have been holding a playoff
spot lately but could see their slim edge in the standings disappear without
their leader.

Joining the show this week was Jonathan Zaslow of the Dan LeBatard Show and
Zaslow Show 2.0.

Zas gave his take on Team USA and the backlash they're receiving on the
political stage, for laughing at a bad joke aimed at the American women's hockey
team following the men's gold medal win.

The boys also got into the state of the Florida Panthers and how their playoff
hopes are riding on a late-season push that could prove to be too steep of a
hill to climb.

You can check out the full episode in the videos below: