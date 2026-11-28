Streaking Panthers Set To Host Rival Tampa Bay In Search Of Elusive Fourth Straight Win
Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2026 3:19 PM
Atlantic Division tension peaks in Sunrise as the surging Panthers face a Lightning squad that has lost three straight. With Sasha Barkov and Brad Marchand back, Florida aims to exploit Tampa’s recent struggles.
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