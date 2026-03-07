Add Matthew Tkachuk To List Of People Thrilled Sergei Bobrovsky Was Not Traded

The Florida Panthers picked up a much-needed win on Friday night in Detroit.
Florida’s players also breathed a big sigh of relief, apparently, after the NHL Trade Deadline passed at 3 p.m. without a certain somebody being included in any deals.
That somebody is Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.
In the days leading up to Friday’s Trade Deadline, rumors were swirling about interest in Bobrovsky, a pending unrestricted free agent, from potential playoff teams looking for help in the goaltending department.
The interest is not surprising in the least.
While yeah, Bobrovsky is 37 years old, he’s also backstopped the Panthers to three straight Stanley Cup Final appearances and back-to-back championships with a trio of spectacular postseasons, cementing his spot among the best netminders of all time.
It’s also reasonable to say that his sub-par 2025-26 season can be attributed, at least in part, to the struggles and injury woes of the team playing in front of him.
Both Bobrovsky and the Panthers as a whole will be looking forward to bouncing back in a big way, and it’s already been reported that the two sides are discussing a contract extension.
That would come as music to the ears of his teammates, as was evidenced by the words of Matthew Tkachuk, who sung Bob’s praises to Scripps Sports’ Katie Engleson after Florida’s 3-1 win over the Red Wings.
"There is no guy that I want to play in front of (more),” Tkachuk said. “We’re so happy he’s still here. All 20 of us are going to be begging him to stay, and begging whoever to have him stay. He’s the reason why we have two Stanley Cup rings."
Tkachuk is one of several Panthers players – a list that includes Sasha Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Gus Forsling, Brad Marchand, Aaron Ekblad, Seth Jones, Carter Verhaeghe, Anton Lundell and Niko Mikkola – who are all signed through at least the end of the decade.
Not only that, but with so many players signed to team-friendly deals and a salary cap expected to rise by $18 million between the next two offseasons, Florida’s rock-solid roster will receive more reinforcements that Panthers GM Bill Zito and hist staff can target.
The bottom line is that Florida believes they are far from finished when it comes to competing for and winning Stanley Cups, and as far as Tkachuk is concerned, Bobrovsky is a big part of those future plans.
“He is one of the biggest reasons this organization is where its at,” Tkachuk went on to say of Bob after the game. “We need him, we want him, and not only for his play on the ice, but he’s literally one of the best guys in the world.”
We’ll see how things play out in the coming weeks and months.
As of now, Bobrovsky is set to hit the open market on July 1.
Stay tuned.
Photo caption: Apr 24, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) congratulates goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) after beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in game two of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)