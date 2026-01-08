Brad Marchand day-to-day, will not play Thursday in Montreal

The Florida Panthers could really use a win on Thursday night in Montreal.

Unfortunately for the Cats, they’ll have to do it without their leading scorer.

Panthers forward Brad Marchand will not play against the Canadiens on Thursday at Bell Center due to an undisclosed injury.

Florida Head Coach Paul Maurice announced the news to the media following Florida’s morning skate and said his star forward is considered day-to-day.

He did not rule out Marchand for Saturday’s game in Ottawa, though.

Maurice also held Marchand out of the third period of Tuesday’s loss in Toronto, saying afterwards that he did it as a precaution because Marchand has been battling an injury and didn’t want it to get worse.

The injury-plagued Panthers will field a forward group on Thursday without Marchand, Matthew Takchuk, Sasha Barkov, Tomas Nosek, Jonah Gadjovich and Cole Schwindt.

Florida is also playing without injured defensemen Seth Jones and Dmitry Kulikov.

Many of the aforementioned players are expected back in the coming weeks and months, meaning the Cats could be very close to full strength when the playoffs arrive.

Of course, that’s assuming Florida makes the playoffs and that no other players suffer significant injuries.

For now, the Panthers will have to make do with what they’ve got.

After Saturday’s game in Ottawa, Florida closes out their season-long road trip with visits to Buffalo, Carolina and Washington.

Photo caption: Dec 30, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Brad Marchand (63) looks on against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)