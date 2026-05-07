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Matthew Tkachuk To Fly With US Air Force Thunderbirds In Town For Fort Lauderdale Air Show

David Dwork
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Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk will swap the ice for the cockpit, soaring in an F-16 Fighting Falcon as a special guest of Air Force Thunderbirds squadron at this weekend's Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

Matthew Tkachuk feels the need. The need for speed.

Silly “Top Gun” references aside, we learned some pretty cool news regarding Florida’s star forward on Thursday.

As part of this weekend’s Fort Lauderdale Air Show, Tkachuk will be joining the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds squadron as a special civilian passenger.

According to the Panthers, Tkachuk will fly in the backseat of a Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcon as part of the Air Force’s ‘Hometown Heroes’ program.

Tkachuk will be flying with Lt. Col. Tyler “Wrath” Kenner in Thunderbird 7 during a practice flight on Friday ahead of the public performances during the air show, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday along Fort Lauderdale Beach.

For those looking for more information about the Fort Lauderdale Air Show, you can click here.

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Photo caption: Jun 22, 2025; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, UNITED STATES; Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates during the Stanley Cup championship parade and rally. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

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