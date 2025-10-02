Florida Panthers remove 33 players from training camp roster as Opening Night nears

The Florida Panthers are entering the home stretch of the preseason.

With only two games and five days remaining before they can officially shift their focus to Opening Night, the Panthers have made some big cuts to their training camp roster.

On Thursday, Florida announced that the roster had been trimmed down to 29 players, a significant drop from the 52 players that made up the roster previously.

The moves break down like this:

MacKenzie Entwistle, Nolan Foote and Wilmer Skoog have been waived, and will head to the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers if they clear.

Contracted players who have been assigned to Charlotte are forwards Jack Devine, Josh Davies, Gracyn Sawchyn, Kai Schwindt, Ryan McAllister, Ben Steeves, Hunter St. Martin, Anton Lundmark and Sandis Vilmanis, defensemen Marek Alscher, Michael Benning and Mikulas Hovorka and goaltender Cooper Black.

Also heading to Charlotte are Jake Livingstone, Trevor Carrick and Hunter Johannes, who were all released from their PTOs (professional tryouts), as well as Liam McLinskey, Brett Chorske and Colton Huard, who were released from their ATOs (amateur tryouts).

Additionally, defenseman Ben Harpur was released from his PTO.

Florida’s training camp roster now features 18 forwards, eight defenseman and three goalies. They must get the roster down to at least 23 players by Opening Night.

It will be an important few days for forwards Tyler Motte, Noah Gregor and Jack Studnicka, who are all vying for an NHL job.

The Panthers will close out their preseason with games against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night in Tampa and Saturday night in Sunrise.

An updated training camp roster can be seen below:

LATEST STORIES FROM THE HOCKEY NEWS - FLORIDA

Panthers bring Stanley Cup to Epic Universe during day off in Orlando

Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov spotted on crutches visiting Miami Heat training camp practice

Panthers' Ryan McAllister Healthy Again; Impressing In Pre-Season

McAllister, Entwistle score in Orlando, Panthers come up short against Lightning

Florida Panthers debut massive new scoreboard inside Amerant Bank Arena

Photo caption: Sep 19, 2025; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice speaks to his players during training camp at Baptist Health IcePlex. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)