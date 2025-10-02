Panthers bring Stanley Cup to Epic Universe during day off in Orlando

Just when you thought the fun Stanley Cup stories from the summer were over, the Florida Panthers squeezed in one more ahead of Opening Night.

On Tuesday, the Panthers played the Tampa Bay Lightning at Kia Center in Orlando, and on Thursday, the rivals will meet again, this time in Tampa.

As they have done in the past when playing an exhibition game in Orlando, the Panthers took the opportunity to enjoy some of what the tourist destination city has to offer.

This year, Florida was afforded the opportunity to include something very special: the Stanley Cup.

On Wednesday, the Panthers and the Cup visited Universal Studios’ brand new Epic Universe theme park.

Judging by the looks on many of the players’ faces, having the chance to cut loose and enjoy a little fun with each other before the season is something that they took full advantage of.

“It’s great,” said Panthers forward A.J. Greer. “We got to do something very unique, something that we don’t get to do much often, and I haven’t done it since I was a kid.

“You feel like a kid, and walking around with your best friends, it’s great to indulge in some of the stuff that you used to love.”

You can check out footage of the Cats’ day at Epic Univese in the video below:

