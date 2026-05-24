Matthew Tkachuk, Sandis Vilmanis Combine For 3 Goals In Matchup Between US, Latvia At World Championships

Florida Panthers teammates turned rivals as Latvia took down the United States at the IIHF World Championship.
A pair of Florida Panthers players faced off on Saturday at the IIHF World Championships.
As the annual showcase of the world’s top hockey talent continues in Switzerland, two of the five Panthers player participating in the tournament went head-to-head when the United States took on Latvia.
They were Matthew Tkachuk for the U.S. and Sandis Vilmanis for the Latvians.
Tkachuk picked up a big goal for the Americans, tying the game at one with a nice goal that beat goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis at the 14:48 mark of the second period.
The final frame was when Vilmanis made his impact.
First, he picked up the primary assist on Daniss Smirnovs’ goal 6:06 into the period that put the Latvians up 3-2, then he added a pair of empty-net goals – his first two tallies of the tourney – during the game’s final 62 seconds to cement the victory for his homeland.
He’s now up to six points and 11 shots to go with a plus-3 on-ice rating through five games in Switzerland.
Between Vilmanis’ two empty-netters, Tkachuk assisted on a goal by Mathieu Olivier, giving him two points in his second game of the tournament.
Tkachuk also had an eye-popping 12 shots on goal Saturday.
The game held some significance in the tournament standings for Group A.
With the win, Latvia now has six points and moved up to fifth place, jumping over the United States, who dropped to sixth with five points.
The top four team from Group A and Group B will advance to the tournament quarterfinals, which all take place on Friday.
Latvia trails fourth place Germany by one point, but both Latvia and the U.S. have a game in hand on the Germans.
Next up for the Americans is a matchup with seventh-place Hungry that takes place Monday at 10:20 a.m. ET. While Latvia is back in action Sunday at 10:20 a.m. ET against winless Great Britain.
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Photo caption: Feb 14, 2026; Milan, Italy; Sandis Vilmanis of Latvia celebrates after the match during a Group C men's ice hockey game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena. (Amber Searls-Imagn Images)