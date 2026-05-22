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The Hockey Show: Conference Finals Off To Surprising Starts, 'Off Campus' Keeps Things Steamy

David Dwork
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Montreal stuns Carolina while Buffalo makes a bold coaching move. Plus, the crew breaks down viral jersey leaks and grills the hosts on Amazon’s latest hockey romance.

It was all playoffs and pop culture on this week’s episode of The Hockey Show.

Co-hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork dove into the beginnings of each of the conference finals while producers Rose Arias and Ethan Budowsky took over a segment to grill the boys on the new Amazon Prime hockey romance show “Off Campus.”

First was a chat about the Montreal Canadiens picking up a big victory in Carolina during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Was it a fluke? Is Carolina continuing their long-standing streak of struggling during the conference finals?

After chatting about the Canes, the boys got into the end of the Buffalo Sabres’ season and the team’s quick action to extend head coach Lindy Ruff shortly after they lost Game 7 at home to Montreal on Monday.

This week’s wins and fails included a PWHL champion crowned in Montreal, a major goalie flub at the IIHF World Championships, a Sidney Crosby chalk outline on the ice in Philly, some stunning new NHL jersey leaks and the Carolina Hurricanes.

You can check out this week’s full episode and breakdown of “Off Campus” in the videos below!

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