Former Panthers Coach Doug MacLean 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' If Florida Acquires Brady Tkachuk Before NHL Draft

“One final thing,” MacLean began. “Think about this. Everybody's trying to get in the top ten (at the NHL Draft). Florida has the ninth pick in the Draft. Where is Brady Tkachuk going to want to go? Think about this. The ninth pick of the draft, the top ten guys are great players. Florida will never have another top 10 pick for two or three years. This is the time when you've got to move on Florida. You pick up a couple of quality players, you pick up the ninth pick, and you know Brady wants to go to Florida. You know he's gonna probably go there within two years. Two years is the magic number. The two playoff series. I wouldn't be surprised that Brady Tkachuk is in Florida at the Draft."