On This Date: Bill Lindsay Scores Most Iconic Goal In Panthers History, Clinching Florida's First Playoff Series

A legendary diving goal clinched Florida's first playoff series, etching Bill Lindsay's iconic moment into Panthers history forever.
We’ve hit another significant date in Florida Panthers history.
This time, the moment that occurred on this particular date was one that remained the lasting image of any early success found by the franchise for decade upon decade.
We’re talking, of course, about the diving, series-clinching goal scored by Billy Lindsay during Game 5 of the first playoff series the Panthers ever played, against the Boston Bruins.
The game was played on Saturday, April 27, 1996 at Miami Arena in Downtown Miami.
With the game tied at three late in the third period, Lindsay picked up the puck in the neutral zone and zoomed up the right-side boards.
With the puck on his stick, Lindsay drove toward the net and past Hall of Fame defenseman Ray Bourque, who tripped Lindsay just as he reached the goal.
Lindsay managed to tip the puck between the legs of Bruins goaltender Bill Ranford as he slid through the crease and out the other side.
Miami Arena exploded in jubilation, and the Panthers went on to knock out the Bruins in five games.
Florida then took out the high-flying Philadelphia Flyers in six games and the powerhouse Pittsburgh Penguins in seven, making the team’s first Stanley Cup Final appearance in just its third season of existence.
Unfortunately, the lack of playoff success in the coming decades would keep the image of Lindsay’s goal as the quintessential moment of ultimate Panthers postseason glory, a reminder of their improbable run to the Stanley Cup Final.
Stay tuned for more reminders of fun Panthers playoff successs in the coming weeks and months.
In the meantime, let us know in the comments where you were when Lindsay scored his remarkable goal and how you remember seeing it go down!