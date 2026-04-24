The Hockey Show: Panthers-less Postseason Off To Strong Start, Greg Wyshynski Invades Philly

Greg Wyshynski joins The Hockey Show to dissect thrilling series, bizarre fan anthems and lots more.
The Stanley Cup Playoffs are off and running, and The Hockey Show is loving every second so far.
On this week’s show, THS co-hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork dove into the opening week of the postseason, and there was a lot to get to.
Joining the boys this week was ESPN Senior Writer Greg Wyshynski.
They discussed their playoff disappointments – looking at you Ottawa and Pittsburgh – and which series have been the most fun and enjoyable so far.
Another topic was the Senators fan that the team shipped literally across the world after another one of his fan-anthems went horribly wrong, and Greg described his night in Philly for Game 3 of the Flyers and Penguins series, which saw one of the more Flyers-esque goal celebrations we’ve seen in a while.
This week’s wins and fails included an incredible act of embellishment by Sidney Crosby, a great job by a bunch of hockey players for not losing their minds over a massive, clean hockey hit, the amazing ratings for the playoffs so far, an awful goal allowed in Buffalo and a smelling-salt-assisted opening faceoff fight in Carolina.
You can check out this weeks’ full show and interview in the videos below:
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