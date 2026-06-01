On This Date: Panthers Win Game 7 In Pittsburgh, Advance To Stanley Cup Final In Third Season

Tom Fitzgerald’s iconic slapshot stunned the Penguins as a gritty group of underdogs shocked the NHL and continued a miraculous playoff run to reach hockey’s grandest stage.
In just their third year of existence, the Florida Panthers did something pretty remarkable.
Led by a grizzled group of veterans and a hot goaltender, the Panthers went on an incredible run during their first ever playoff appearance.
Florida took down the Boston Bruins in just five games to open their playoff run, but then shocked the league when they knocked out the top-seeded Philadelphia Flyers in six.
The Panthers then found themselves facing off against Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr and the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference Final.
When the series began, the Panthers had some momentum at their back after winning three straight games to close out the Flyers in round two.
Florida used that to their advantage, stunning the Penguins in their home barn and taking Game 1 by a 5-1 final score.
The Penguins went on to win three of the next four games, including a 3-0 victory over Florida in Game 5 at The Igloo.
With the backs against the wall and facing elimination for the first time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Florida found a way to scratch and claw their way to victory in Game 6.
During a back-and-forth third period, the packed Miami Arena broke into a frenzy when Rob Neidermayer banged home a Terry Carkner rebound right off an offensive zone draw, breaking a 3-3 tie with 6:02 to go.
The 4-3 score would hold up, sending the series to a winner-take-all Game 7 back in Pittsburgh.
On that night, June 1, 1996, the Panthers sent shockwaves across the NHL by advancing to the Stanley Cup Final in just their third season.
Unlike in each of the past five games, Florida never trailed during Game 7.
Cats forward Mike Hough put the Panthers on the scoreboard first, finishing off a nice passing play on a 2-on-1 with rookie defenseman Robert Svehla.
That’s how the score remained until the third period, when a shot by Peter Nedved with Pittsburgh on the power play got past John Vanbiesbrouck just 83 seconds into the final frame, tying the score at one.
Just under five minutes later, Florida forward Tom Fitzgerald carried the puck through the neutral zone and, just as he crossed over the Penguins blue line, wound up and fired a slapshot that somehow eluded Pens goalie Tom Barrasso and went into the top of the net.
The surprising goal suddenly put the Panthers in the driver’s seat, and from that point on, they did a good job of limiting the high-powered Penguins offensive opportunities for much of the remainder of the game.
Eventually, Florida did get an insurance goal.
With Bill Lindsay leading the Panthers on a 2-on-1 from their own blue line, the wise winger went wide with the puck, allowing linemate Johan Garpenlov plenty of space in the Penguins zone to set up for a shot.
Eventually, Lindsay slid the puck to Garpenlov, who wound up and fired a one-timer that went off Barrasso’s stick and up in the air, landing over the goal line with just 2:37 to go.
That ignited a celebration that, for many of us at the time, didn’t seem real.
Now for those wondering, the Panthers did touch the Prince of Wales Trophy that night.
Regardless of your feelings on superstitions, it’s a fact that Florida is 0-2 at the Stanley Cup Final after touching the trophy and 2-0 in the Final when keeping a respectful distance.
Getting back to the point at hand, Happy June First, Panthers fans!
Beating the Pens in a Game 7 at the Igloo was a truly extraordinary feat.
For those old enough, I hope you all take a moment to remember where you were and how you felt on this day 30 years ago.
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Photo caption: Unknown date, 1996; Miami, FL; USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Penguins forward Mario Lemieux (66) in action against Florida Panthers forward Johan Garpenlov (29) during the 1996-97 season at Miami Arena. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images