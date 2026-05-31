Panthers' Sasha Barkov, Anton Lundell Win Gold Medals With Finland At IIHF World Hockey Championship

Anton Lundell’s overtime assist secured a 1-0 victory over Switzerland in the IIHF World Championship gold medal match, marking a triumphant return for Sasha Barkov following his recovery from a season-ending knee surgery.
A pair of Florida Panthers are heading home from the IIHF World Championship with gold medals.
On Sunday, Panthers captain Sasha Barkov and center Anton Lundell helped lead Finland to a 1-0 win over Switzerland in the gold medal game of the annual men’s hockey tournament.
It was Lundell who picked up the primary assist on Konsta Helenius’ golden goal that came 10:42 into the 3-on-3 overtime session.
Both Barkov and Lundell had strong, noticeable outings during the gold medal game, matching their production for basically the entire tournament.
In ten games – his first in a year – Barkov finished with three goals and 11 points, while Lundell logged four goals and seven points at the World Championship.
For Barkov, he looked like his usual self, which was wonderful for Panthers fans to see after he missed the entire 2025-26 season recovering from major knee surgery.
Congrats on the gold medals, boys. Safe travels home.
Photo caption: Feb 13, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team Finland forward Aleksander Barkov (16) skates against Team USA in the first period during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at Bell Centre. (David Kirouac-Imagn Images)