Panthers' Anton Lundell To Miss Several Weeks With Rib Injury

Paul Maurice confirmed a significant rib injury will sideline Anton Lundell. The forward faces a two-to-six-week absence, jeopardizing his season.
The Florida Panthers are going to be without another key player for an extended period of time.
Speaking at the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice provided an update on forward Anton Lundell.
“That MRI wasn’t very good, so he’s not in the near-term future now,” said Maurice.
Lundell has not played since Florida’s 4-0 win in Edmonton on March 19.
Maurice said Lundell suffered a rib injury and explained that he had no plans to rush his young centerman back into the lineup.
“With these, I’m not putting him back until he’s 100%,” Maurice said. “I wouldn’t play him the regular season or if we’re fighting for one. Playoffs maybe you’d play him with that, but he’s not coming back until he’s 100% pain free.”
In terms of a time frame for Lundell to return, injuries in this area of the body can vary case-by-case.
It all comes down to how severe the injury was and how quickly the player's body recovers.
“The window on that is two-to-six (weeks),” Maurice said. “You just don’t know how these things are going to heal, so I’m not sure when he’s back.”
We’ll see if that means Lundell has played his last game this season, as Florida’s schedule has only 12 games remaining over the next 21 days.
Despite Florida’s down season, Lundell has looked quite good while being given additional minutes and responsibilities.
Through 64 games, he’s racked up 18 goals and 44 points.
The Panthers will be back in action on Thursday when they host the Minnesota Wild at Amerant Bank Arena.
Photo caption: Mar 6, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) skates with the puck in the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. (Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)