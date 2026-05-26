All 5 Florida Panthers Players At IIHF World Championship Reach Tournament Quarterfinals
The 2026 IIHF World Championship have reached the playoffs, and all five of the Panthers players who made the trip to Switzerland have seen their teams advance to the playoffs.
The five Florida Panthers players participating at the 2026 IIHF World Championships are heading to the playoffs.
Tuesday saw the final games of the tournament’s preliminary round take place, and when the dust settled, the four teams featuring the five Panthers players were all among the final eight that qualified for the quarterfinals.
In Group A, Switzerland, Finland, Latvia and the United States advanced to the knockout round while in Group B it was Canada, Norway, Czechia and Sweden reaching the quarters.
Through four games, Matthew Tkachuk racked up an impressive four goals and seven points on 18 shots for the U.S., with three of his tallies coming on the power play.
The United States went 3-1 with Tkachuk in the lineup after dropping two of their first three games, ultimately finishing fourth in Group A.
Now Tkachuk and the Americans will face off against Team Canada, the top team in Group B, on Thursday at 10:20 a.m. ET. At BCF Arena in Fribourg.
Young Panthers forward Sandis Vilmanis had quite the coming out party for Team Latvia during the preliminary round.
He finished with four goals and a team-leading 11 points through seven games, along with 22 shots, a plus-7 on-ice rating and a game-winning goal.
Latvia finished third in Group A and will battle Norway in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 2:20 p.m. ET. at BCF Arena.
Another young Panthers prospect that has had a strong showing so far at Worlds is Czechian defenseman Marek Alscher, who scored a pair of goals while providing the Czechs with a consistent presence on their blue line.
They’ll face off against Finland, who are being led by Panthers centermen Sasha Barkov and Anton Lundell.
Through his first seven games in about a year, Barkov accumulated two goals and eight points on 22 shots and a plus-two rating while Lundell picked up three goals and five points to go with a plus-3 rating and 24 shots.
The game between the Finns and Czechs is set for Thursday at 10:20 a.m. ET from Swiss Life Arena in Zurich.
It should be fun to see how things play out during the remainder of the tournament, and hopefully there will be several Panthers players whose teams reach the semis and beyond.
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Photo caption: Feb 17, 2025; Boston, MA, USA; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team Finland forward Alexander Barkov (16) clears pucks out of the net during warmups prior to a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game against Team Canada at TD Garden. (Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images)