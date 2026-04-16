Several Panthers Prospects Hit Major NHL Milestones During Final Game Of Season
Panthers rookies took major steps forward in their respective careers with first NHL points and goals in Florida's season finale, showcasing promising futures.
Several Florida Panthers rookies collected some very special pucks on Wednesday night.
Playing in the final game of an injury-riddled season, the Panthers dressed several of the team’s young prospects against the Detroit Red Wings.
“They’ve been good for us,” Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice said of the rookies. “We put them in a tough spot – we had six guys who play in the American league on defense – and they really played well.”
During Florida’s 5-1 victory, three of those youngsters accomplished some extremely special achievements.
We’ll touch on them all as they happened chronologically.
First it was forward Wilmer Skoog picking up the primary assist on Vinnie Hinostroza’s goal 4:57 into the game.
It was Skoog’s first NHL point in just his third NHL game.
The next big moment came about halfway through the game.
With Florida on the power play, A.J. Greer scored his 17th goal of the season on assists by Noah Gregor and rookie defenseman Ludvig Jansson.
Jansson, playing in only his fourth NHL game, had his first point in the National as well.
“It’s a surreal feeling, just being here,” Jansson said. “Scoring my first point in this game, the last game of the (season) up here, just trying to gain all this confidence and go back to Charlotte and have a good run there.”
But wait, there’s more!
Defenseman Mike Benning had one heck of a night, picking up his first NHL goal on a shot that took a crazy couple of bounces, going off the glass and the back of goaltender John Gibson’s skate before trickling over the goal line.
“I thought Skoog scored, to be honest,” Benning said. “I thought he would be celebrating too but he’s a pretty honest guy, he’s a good teammate as well. I didn’t know, but he pointed at me and said, ‘It’s all yours’ so I just had a smile and went back to work.”
He wasn’t done there, scoring his second NHL goal just 3:02 later, this time putting it in the net the traditional way after receiving a gorgeous cross-ice pass from fellow blueliner Donovan Sebrango.
“When you’ve got Sebrango putting it on your tape back door, it’s pretty easy, all you’ve got to do is hit the net,” Benning said. “Playing with players like him, and even older guys, it’s easy, you’ve just got to get open.”
Fast forward to the third period, when rookie defenseman Mikulas Hovorka logged an assist on Cole Schwindt’s fifth goal of the season.
The assist was Hovorka’s first in the NHL that came during the 24-year-old’s fourth game in the league.
“It feels pretty good, to be honest,” he said. “It’s a great experience every time you get a chance to play in the NHL against top players. Watching that league growing up, it’s surreal, for sure.”
To summarize, four Florida rookies hit major milestones on their respective career paths on Wednesday: three picked up their first NHL points and another scored his first NHL goals.
It’s a night that will not be forgotten by any of those players, or their families.
“They’ll be on the phone tonight,” Maurice said. “It’s wonderful for their parents to get to see their son have a big night.”
Additionally, the knowledge and familiarity gained by these young Panthers will benefit them exponentially as they move forward.
For now, that means gearing up for a Calder Cup Playoff run with AHL Charlotte. Afterwards, it will be time to start preparing for next season, something that should come a little easier after absorbing some valuable NHL experience.
“It was super fun,” said Jansson. “It’s a childhood dream coming true.”
“It was nice, it’s a cherry on top, for sure,” added Benning. “Those opportunities will come if you just play the right way and gain the trust of the coaches.”
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Photo caption: Apr 15, 2026; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers defenseman Mike Benning (20) celebrates with right wing MacKie Samoskevich (11) after scoring against the Detroit Red Wings during the second period at Amerant Bank Arena. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)