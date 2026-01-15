Logo
Florida Panthers
Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers to visit White House for second straight year

David Dwork
5h
Partner
170Members·3.2KPosts
DavidDwork@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Stanley Cup Champions are returning to the White House, meeting the president for a second consecutive year before a pair of crucial road games.

The Florida Panthers will head to our nation’s capital on Thursday for a quick stop at an extremely prestigious place.

Before concluding their road trip with a back-to-back set against the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals on Friday and Saturday, the Panthers are stopping in Washington D.C. to visit with the president.

Similarly to last year, the Panthers, who are the defending Stanley Cup champions for the second straight season, will visit President Donald Trump at the White House.

The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. in the East Room of the White House.

During their visit last year, the Panthers brought the Stanley Cup and presented Trump with a personalized jersey.

Following the visit, Florida will make the short trip to Raleigh ahead of Friday’s matchup with Carolina. Then they’ll head right back to D.C. to face the Capitals the following night.

The Panthers are hoping to get either one or both of injured forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Brad Marchand in the lineup over the weekend, so we’ll see how things play out on that front.

