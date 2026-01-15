Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers to visit White House for second straight year

The Stanley Cup Champions are returning to the White House, meeting the president for a second consecutive year before a pair of crucial road games.
The Florida Panthers will head to our nation’s capital on Thursday for a quick stop at an extremely prestigious place.
Before concluding their road trip with a back-to-back set against the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals on Friday and Saturday, the Panthers are stopping in Washington D.C. to visit with the president.
Similarly to last year, the Panthers, who are the defending Stanley Cup champions for the second straight season, will visit President Donald Trump at the White House.