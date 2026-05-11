Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk Honors Staff Members At Boca Raton Regional During National Hospital Week

After recovering from major surgery performed by Baptist Health’s orthopedic team, the gritty star forward surprised local healthcare heroes with autographs and gratitude during National Hospital Week.
If anyone on the Florida Panthers can appreciate the work done by Baptist Health South Flroida, it’s Matthew Tkachuk.
The gritty star forward has been no stranger to injuries during his time in South Florida, including last year when Tkachuk underwent surgery to repair a torn abductor and sports hernia.
That surgery was performed by Baptist Health’s orthopedic team.
On Monday, for National Hospital Week, Tkachuk wanted to do his part in showing appreciation for the work done by the folks at Baptist Heath.
Tkachuk, who is a brand ambassador with Baptist Health South Florida, drove up to Boca Raton Regional Hospital to meet with staff members, taking pictures and signing autographs, to show his appreciation for all the hard and crucial work they do for the community.
“They keep everybody healthy and safe, and honestly they’re true heroes, so its an honor for me to be here,” said Tkachuk. “It’s the absolute least I can do, because what they do for our community is unmatched.”
It’s the latest example of how Tkachuk has embraced his new South Florida roots.
He’ll soon be hitting the road, though, heading overseas to join Team USA in Switzerland as they compete at the 2026 IIHF Hockey World Championship.