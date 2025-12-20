The Hockey Show: Panthers rolling, top local broadcasters and Brad Williams talks high-flying Ducks

Happy holidays from The Hockey Show.

This week was the last episode of the season, so co-hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork were extra motivated to squeeze as much hockey goodness as they could into this week’s show.

Joining Roy and Dave was THS’ official Anaheim Ducks correspondent, comedian Brad Williams.

In addition to gushing over the solid season his Ducks are having, Brad also chatted about the challenging Western Conference, chirping his fellow comedians while on the road and the importance that Waffle House plays on any road trip.

Wins and fails of the week included Leon Draisaitl scoring his 1,000th point on former Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner, a pair of defensive fails by the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins, an interesting jersey choice by Tate McRae in Calgary and a goaltending matchup in South Florida featuring the sons of Hall of Fame netminders Martin Brodeur and Roberto Luongo.

The full episode and interview can be seen in the videos below:

