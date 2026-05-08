The Hockey Show: Steve Levy On Draft Lottery Fallout, Toronto Highs And Lows, Calling Endless Games

ESPN’s Steve Levy joins the program to break down the Maple Leafs' front-office shakeup, Connor McDavid’s future, and the adrenaline of broadcasting marathon five-overtime Stanley Cup thrillers.
There was a lot to get to on this week’s episode of The Hockey Show.
Between the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the NHL Draft Lottery and a couple new hirings in Toronto, co-hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork had plenty to sink their teeth into.
Joining the show to chat about it all was NHL on ESPN host and play-by-play voice Steve Levy.
The boys got Steve’s take on the situation in Toronto, the overall continuing effort by Canadian teams to re-claim the Stanley Cup, the amazing playoff atmospheres in Montreal and Buffalo, Connor McDavid’s future in Edmonton and lots more.
In addition to current league talk, Steve was also asked about some of his biggest and most memorable calls, including a pair of five overtime Stanley Cup Playoff games.
This week’s wins and fails included an awesome marketing idea at Bell Center, an odd quote by Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper, a major brain fart by Ducks forward Jackson Lacombe the Buffalo Balde Gang getting a run for their money.
You can check out the full show and interview in the videos below: