The Hockey Show: Struggling Panthers have hope on horizon, NHL latest with insider David Pagnotta

It’s 2026 and the first Hockey Show episode of the New Year has arrived!

First off, THS co-hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork had a lot of Florida Panthers topics to get to.

They got into the entire spectacle of the 2026 Winter Classic, which was held last week at loanDepot park in Miami and featured the Florida Panthers hosting the New York Rangers.

While the game itself was a bit of a stinker, especially from a Panthers perspective, the event, the venue, the sights, the vibes, the ambiance…it was all excellent.

Outside of the Winter Classic, the Panthers have followed up a strong finish to 2025 with a rough patch to start the year.

An extremely solid victory over the league-best Colorado Avalanche has been surrounded by the loss to the Rangers and a pair of road defeats to Toronto and Montreal in which Florida has been outscored 10-3.

Matthew Tkachuk is one of several injured who has been practicing and is nearing a return to the lineup, and in Tkachuk’s case, he’s expected back sometime on the trip.

This week’s guest on The Hockey Show was NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

He discussed the latest in Carolina with Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who the Hurricanes are looking to trade, what the Panthers may be up ahead of the Trade Deadline, which is less than two months away, and the status of the new Italian arena being built for next month’s Winter Olympics in Milan.

That led to a discussion about ideal foods that should be available at the Italian arena and the boys’ overall excitement for the Olympics.

This week’s episode of The Hockey Show and the full interview with Pagnotta can be seen below:

