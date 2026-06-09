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The Hockey Show: Talking Kelly Cup Finals, Championship DNA With Florida Everblades Broadcaster Jake Maurice cover image

The Hockey Show: Talking Kelly Cup Finals, Championship DNA With Florida Everblades Broadcaster Jake Maurice

David Dwork
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Discover how the Florida Everblades built a dynasty in the ECHL as Jake Maurice breaks down the quest for another title and his family’s winning legacy.

The Florida Panthers aren’t the only hockey team in the southern part of the state that knows what it takes to find success during the postseason.

Take a trip from Amerant Bank Arena across the state on Interstate-75 and after about 110 miles, you’ll see a big yellow and gray building right off the highway.

That’s Hertz Arena, home of the ECHL’s Florida Everblades.

Much like the Panthers – who won back-to-back Stanley Cups after reaching the Final three straight years – the Everblades have been working hard to build a perennial championship team, and they’ve done a hell of a job.

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This season the Everblades are playing in the Kelly Cup Finals for the fourth time in the past five years.

Last year, their bid for a fourth consecutive title was cut short during the conference finals, but now they’re back in the championship round and searching for the franchise’s fifth Kelly Cup.

Aside from their names and close proximity to one another, the Panthers and Everblades share another interesting link.

Blades’ play-by-play voice Jake Maurice, who is in his fourth season with the team, is the son of Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice.

To say the father-son duo have been racking up the championship rings in recent years would be an understatement.

On Tuesday, The Hockey Show hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork sat down for a chat with the younger Maurice to speak about the Everblades quest for another Kelly Cup, the team’s incredible fanbase and the championship DNA he shares with his father.

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

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