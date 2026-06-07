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Brad Marchound To Represent Florida Panthers At 2026 Stanley Pup cover image

Brad Marchound To Represent Florida Panthers At 2026 Stanley Pup

David Dwork
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The league's punniest rescue dogs hit the ice as the Florida Panthers’ four-legged star joins a celebrity-packed roster to compete for glory and find forever homes.

A competition of adorable rescue dogs that only the Stanley Cup Final could inspire will take place on Monday.

The NHL’s annual Stanley Pup is set to air across the United States and Canada, with all 32 of the league’s teams represented.

Suiting up for the Florida Panthers this year is Brad Marchound.

Some of the fun facts about Brad Marchound are that he has 12 pet rats and he led the league in chirping minutes, according to his player card.

Among the many talented puppy players joining Brad Marchound are Jack Eichowl, Seth Arfis, Matthew Schaefurry, Macklin Celewienie and brothers Jack and Quinn Chews.

There will also be a bunch of special celebrity guests who did not want to miss out on any of the furry fun, including Kenan Thompson, Flavor Flav, Anthony Anderson, Jean Smart, Brooke Shields, Kelli Giddish, Michael Strahan, Joel McHale, Kendall Vertes, and Emma Kenney.

Several NHL players, such as Alex Ovechkin, Seth Jarvis, Matthew Schaefer, Will Smith, Logan Thompson and Devin Cooley, are also expected to make cameo appearances.

Many of the four-legged friends participating on Monday are available for adoption through Brandywine Valley SPCA.

The 2026 Stanley Pup will air on truTV at 9:30 p.m. ET with a simulcast on HBO Max.

It will also air Tuesday on the NHL YouTube channel at 9 a.m., on HBO Max at 4:30 p.m., and on Wednesday at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on NHL Network.

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