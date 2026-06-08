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Panthers Sign RFA Goalie Cooper Black To 2-Year, 2-Way Extension cover image

Panthers Sign RFA Goalie Cooper Black To 2-Year, 2-Way Extension

David Dwork
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Florida solidifies its crease depth by securing former Dartmouth standout Cooper Black, who is coming off a strong 25-win AHL campaign.

The Florida Panthers have locked up a goaltender that should help their organizational depth for the next several seasons.

On Monday, the Panthers announced they had signed restricted free agent goalie Cooper Black to a two-year, two-way contract extension that will run through the 2027-28 season.

Florida initially signed the undrafted Black to a two-year, entry-level contract in April of 2024, following a successful two-year stint at the NCAA level with Dartmouth College that included being named a finalist for the Ken Dryden ECAC Goaltender of the Year Award in 2024.

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Since signing with the Panthers organization, Black has played 60 games with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers, accumulating a 36-18-5 record to go with a .903 save percentage, a 2.37 goals against average and four shutouts.

He saw the majority of the action for the Checkers last season, playing in 42 regular season games and starting all three of their playoff outings. 

Black joins goaltenders Tyler Muszelik and Kirill Gerasimyuk, who are all under contract and expected to contribute in Charlotte next season.

Florida signed Muszelik to his two-year ELC back in March, while Gerasimyuk signed his initial contract with Florida last July. 

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