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The Hockey Show: Unexpected Stat To Stanley Cup Final, Dylan Larkin Wants Out Of Detroit, Nick Alberga On Leafs cover image

The Hockey Show: Unexpected Stat To Stanley Cup Final, Dylan Larkin Wants Out Of Detroit, Nick Alberga On Leafs

David Dwork
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Dive into trade rumors surrounding Detroit’s captain, newly revealed All-Star Game updates, and a deep dive into the Maple Leafs' interesting offseason with special guest Nick Alberga.

We’ve reached the Stanley Cup Final and The Hockey Show has some thoughts.

On this week’s episode, hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork dove into the first two games between the Vegas Golden Knights and Carolina Hurricanes.

Between the two comeback wins and the many storylines, along with a player getting hit square in the face with a slapshot, there was plenty to get into.

They also discussed the report that Dylan Larkin asked for a trade out of Detroit, the changes coming to next season’s All-Star Game and the implications it could have on the current state of international hockey.

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Joining the show this week was Nick Alberga, the host of Leafs Morning Take, to not only get into the Final, but also all the craziness surrounding the Maple Leafs these days.

Between watching Mitch Marner go off for Vegas during the playoffs, the seemingly volatile situations with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies, and winning the Draft Lottery, there was plenty to discuss.

This week’s wins and fails included an awesome father-son moment on the bench in Carolina, a cool piece of audio from the opening moments of Stanley Cup Final, an analysis of Brayden McNabb taking a puck to the face, and a major disagreement with the Jack Adams results.

You can see the show and interview in the videos below:

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