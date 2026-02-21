Logo
Florida Panthers
The Hockey Show: US Women Take Gold, Men's Tournament Has Been Amazing, Adnan Virk Discusses All cover image

The Hockey Show: US Women Take Gold, Men's Tournament Has Been Amazing, Adnan Virk Discusses All

David Dwork
5h
Gold-medal triumphs, Olympic drama, and a surprising "Family Guy" lineup collide on this week's episode of The Hockey Show.

The Hockey Show was back this week to talk about the spectacular Olympic tournaments and the NHL getting ready to get back going.

THS co-hosts Roy Bellamy and David Dwork had to work extra hard this week in terms of focus, because one of the two semifinal matchups was happening at the same time the show is recorded!

Joining Roy and Dave this week was friend of the show (and Canadian hockey fan) Adnan Virk of Prime Monday Night Hockey.

The boys discussed the amazing run by the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team, which captured a gold medal with their 2-1 overtime win over Canada this week, as well as a possible Heated Rivalry story featuring a woman on both of the rival squads.

They also got into the injury to Sidney Crosby and what kind of ripple effect that could have on both the Pittsburgh Penguins chase for a playoff spot and NHL players continuing to participate at future Winter Olympics.

Dave and Adnan also followed up with an idea on a previous THS episode to choose a TV show or movie and make a hockey starting lineup using characters from whichever show or movie they selected. This week, they decided to make their Family Guy starting lineups. 

This week’s wins and fails included some incredible trolling of the Toronto Maple Leafs by some very big hockey names after Mitch Marner scored the OT winner for Canada in their quarterfinal matchup with Czechia, an inspiring and groundbreaking effort by Laila Edwards for Team USA and ice hockey ranking very high on an extensive list of the most difficult sports to play that was put together by ESPN.

You can check out this week’s full show and interview in the videos below:

