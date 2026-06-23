'Until Doors Close, You Never Know': Panthers GM Bill Zito Provides Update On Sergei Bobrovsky Negotiations

It’s been continuously reported that Bobrovsky and the Panthers remain far apart in those negotiations, with a recent report by former Sun-Sentinel columnist Dave Hyde suggesting that Bob’s ask was as high as $42 million over three years (a $14 million AAV), which would make him the highest paid goaltender in the league by far (New York’s Igor Shesterkin makes an AAV of $11.5 million followed by Tampa’s Andrei Vasilevskiy at $9.5 million).