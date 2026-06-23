'Until Doors Close, You Never Know': Panthers GM Bill Zito Provides Update On Sergei Bobrovsky Negotiations

With the roster reeling from a blockbuster trade, Bill Zito faces a high-stakes goaltending crisis as Sergei Bobrovsky’s massive contract demands clash with Florida’s tightening salary cap.
Another day, another update to the Florida Panthers goaltending situation.
As the 2026 NHL Draft and new league year approaches, the Panthers are once again viewed as one of the teams to beat in the race for the next Stanley Cup.
Earlier this week, the Panthers completed their latest blockbuster trade, acquiring Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk in exchange for three first-round picks and a second-round pick.
The move gives Florida arguably the best and deepest forward group in the league, but leaves the Panthers with just over $7 million in cap space, according to PuckPedia, and one gaping hole on their would-be championship roster: They don’t have any goaltenders signed for next season.
In recent weeks, the Panthers have been linked to a pair of goalies who are currently under contract – Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck and St. Louis’ Jordan Binnington – while still maintaining negotiations with their longtime goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.
Hellebuyck makes an average annual value (AAV) of $8.5 million through the 2030-31 season while Binnington is entering the final year of a deal that pays him a $6 million AAV.
It’s been continuously reported that Bobrovsky and the Panthers remain far apart in those negotiations, with a recent report by former Sun-Sentinel columnist Dave Hyde suggesting that Bob’s ask was as high as $42 million over three years (a $14 million AAV), which would make him the highest paid goaltender in the league by far (New York’s Igor Shesterkin makes an AAV of $11.5 million followed by Tampa’s Andrei Vasilevskiy at $9.5 million).
THN Florida recently learned that the Panthers were exploring goaltending options who would come with much lower price tags, such as free agent Stuart Skinner or Calgary veteran Devin Cooley, but those who follow the Panthers know that Zito should never be counted out of a situation until he says he’s officially out.
That brings us to Tuesday’s press conference, when Zito was asked if the door was still open for an extension for Bobrovsky following the combination of trading for Tkachuk and Bob’s apparent high contract ask.
“Until doors close, you never know,” Zito said. “Bob is a guy that has done so much for our organization, and we continue to evaluate every single day and try to be better. There are no doors closed here, ever.”
We’ll see what that means for Bobrovsky in South Florida and whether he and the Panthers can find some common ground between now and July 1, when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.
Bobrovsky, who will be 38 years old on Opening Night, originally signed a 7-year, $70 million contract with the Panthers in 2019.
During his time in Florida, Bob led the Cats to the postseason in each of his first six seasons, capped off by three straight Stanley Cup Final appearances and back-to-back championships in 2024 and 2025.
We will find out in the coming days whether Bobrovsky will remain with the Panthers and potentially finish his career in South Florida, or if he’ll move on in search of a higher payday.
Stay tuned.
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Photo caption: Apr 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) looks on against the Pittsburgh Penguins before the first period at PPG Paints Arena. (Mark Alberti-Imagn Images)