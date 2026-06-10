Florida Panthers 2026 Draft Targets: Daxon Rudolph

With his track record as a first overall pick in the WHL, as well as his outstanding point production from the blueline, it feels almost odd to see him projected in some cases to fall outside the top 10, but skating deficiencies are why defenders like Chase Reid, Carson Carels, Smits, and Keaton Verhoeff have been ranked ahead of him. While there is a chance he falls outside the top 10 and past the Panthers, there’s a chance he is selected before then by a team like the Seattle Kraken or the Winnipeg Jets.