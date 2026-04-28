Should Panthers' Sandis Vilmanis Be A Full-Time NHL Player In 2026-27?

Following a successful 2025-26 season that was split between the NHL and AHL, the question that arises is where Florida Panthers winger Sandis Vilmanis should play next season.
Sandis Vilmanis completed his second professional season in North America, splitting his time between the Florida Panthers in the NHL and the Charlotte Checkers in the AHL.
Still, the 22-year-old found a way to be effective in both leagues.
In the AHL, Vilmanis was a play driver offensively. In 48 games, he scored 17 goals and 38 points, ranking third in both statistics despite missing a large chunk of the season.
In his rookie season in the AHL, Vilmanis showed flashes of what he could become despite being drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL draft, and his sophomore season proved many of his believers right.
When he was called up for 19 NHL games, Vilmanis skated on the fourth line, averaging just 10:24 of ice time, but he showed versatility in his game. His three goals and five points weren’t eye-catching, but he fired 15 shots on goal and threw 38 hits, showing little fear of the bright lights.
Vilmanis’ ability to contribute offensively, while being a physical force, is exactly what coach Paul Maurice wants in his bottom six, and it’s why he was rewarded with an extended stint while the Panthers navigated an onslaught of injuries.
With all things considered, the question is: Where should Vilmanis spend the 2026-27 season?
Vilmanis will remain exempt from waivers, which makes it challenging for the Latvian winger to maintain a spot in the NHL. Still, a strong training camp and pre-season would almost force the Panthers organization to start him in the NHL.
The Panthers struggled at 5-on-5, but Vilmanis won his minutes. According to naturalstattrick.com, the Panthers owned a Corsi For percentage of 53.73 percent, an expected goals percentage of 55.04 percent, and were even, seven goals for and seven goals against, with Vilmanis on the ice.
If Vilmanis can play his way onto the roster, deciphering where he should play will be the next challenge. It’s hard to envision him playing anywhere in the top nine given the current makeup of the roster, but he could regain his spot on the fourth line.
Ultimately, Vilmanis’ chances of making the roster depend on what GM Bill Zito does in the off-season. A.J. Greer and Tomas Nosek, two mainstays on the fourth line over the past couple of seasons, require contracts. If they are brought back, chances are Vilmanis won’t have a spot on the NHL roster. Additionally, Cole Schwindt was said to have earned the fourth-line center role, which gives Vilmanis another young competitor.
If they do not return, Zito and Maurice will be showing the trust they have in their youth, like Vilmanis, to be given the runway to earn that role.
Having too many depth options is a good problem for an organization to have, and it’s players like Vilmanis whose job is to give them that issue.
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