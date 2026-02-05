Coaching Change Is Unlikely: Kings GM Holland Trusts Hiller To Make The Playoffs

Los Angeles Kings GM Ken Holland was a popular figure on Wednesday following the acquisition of superstar left winger Artemi Panarin.
Sometime after making this trade with the New York Rangers and before the Kings' outing against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night, Holland made himself available at a scheduled press conference.
During his media availability, he was asked about head coach Jim Hiller and his confidence in the coaching staff for the final stretch of the season.
Holland said that he has full confidence in his team's coaching staff for the remainder of this season and expects the Kings to make the playoffs.
At this point in the season, with just 27 games left in the regular-season schedule, it wouldn't make much sense to make a coaching change.
Not only is the 2025-26 campaign in the back half, but the Kings are as close as a team can get to a playoff spot, and in a weak Pacific Division.
In 55 games, Los Angeles has 60 points from a 23-18-14 record, including its 4-2 loss to Seattle on Wednesday. With that, they are three points off the Anaheim Ducks, who hold the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, playing one more game than the Kings have to this point.
Furthermore, the Kings are just one hot streak away from sitting atop the Pacific. The Vegas Golden Knights, who will be Los Angeles' next opponent on Thursday, have 66 points in 56 contests.
Therefore, not only is there a minimal buffer period for a new coach to come in and instill their new system on the Kings, but the team's not in the worst position in the standings either.
This is Hiller's third year as the Kings' coach, and his second full season as the bench boss. Last year, he led the Kings to a second-place finish in their division with a .640 win percentage and 105 points in the regular season.
For this season, the Kings are on pace to register 90 points in the standings under Hiller's guidance. That wouldn't be enough to make the playoffs last season in the Western Conference, with the final team to get in accumulating 96 points.
To that point, he's in the second season of a three-year contract that he signed in the off-season ahead of the 2024-25 season.
