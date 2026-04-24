Kings Shouldn't Think About Beating The Avalanche, Worry About Beating Wedgewood Instead
The Los Angeles Kings have done some good things in their first-round series against the Colorado Avalanche. However, they're down 3-0 in the series because they haven't been able to solve Scott Wedgewood.
The Los Angeles Kings find themselves in the biggest possible hole in a playoff series they can be in, besides actually being eliminated entirely.
With a 4-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 on Thursday, the Kings now face elimination and could get swept on Sunday in Game 4.
Los Angeles, which was a heavy underdog against Colorado going into this series, has put up a respectable fight so far. They've been able to shut down the Avs' star players for the most part, but haven't been able to execute on the other side of the ice.
One reason for that could be that the Kings have been one of the least threatening teams offensively all season long, finishing with the fourth fewest goals scored in the regular season. But another glaring problem stands in the Avalanche's crease, goaltender Scott Wedgewood.
Wedgewood has been incredibly sound in this post-season so far. Across those first three outings, he's statistically been the second-best goaltender in the NHL.
The 33-year-old netminder recorded three victories, as well as a .946 save percentage and a 1.28 goals-against average.
Among goaltenders who have made more than one start in these Stanley Cup playoffs so far, only Frederik Andersen of the Carolina Hurricanes has been more impressive.
Wedgewood has had an answer to nearly every single question the Kings have thrown at him and the Avalanche, and that's why they're one win away from moving on to the second round. Meanwhile, Los Angeles is still looking for its first victory of the post-season.
It's a shame because the Kings have outdone themselves defensively. Game 3 was the first time they gave up more than two goals, and one of them was an empty-netter by Brock Nelson.
The Kings' goaltender, Anton Forsberg, also deserves his flowers for his performance in this series and the season overall. He's posted a .922 SP and a 2.28 GAA in three playoff games.
With that, Nelson, Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, Martin Necas and Nazem Kadri all have just one point after three games. Wedgewood has truly been the team's MVP to this point if one had to be named.
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