Could Panarin Be The Offensive Jolt The Kings Require?

The Los Angeles Kings are fading away from the playoffs, and that is largely because of the team's lack of offense and ability to score goals.
Los Angeles is the second-worst team in the NHL when it comes to putting the puck in the back of the net in two key categories. They've scored 121 goals and a goals-per-game average of 2.57.
Overall, the Kings' top players haven't been producing as expected. Right winger Adrian Kempe has 15 goals and 36 points in 47 games, and center Quinton Byfield has nine goals and 28 points in 46 contests.
Whether it's the defensive-heavy system that head coach Jim Hiller imposes on the team, or their stars have lacked consistency, it's not good enough for the Kings to latch onto a spot in the post-season.
It's been reported before that Los Angeles and GM Ken Holland are searching for a scoring winger, and one of the best in the league may have just become available.
On Friday, the New York Rangers sent a letter to its fans regarding the club's status for the rest of the season, saying they are looking to retool. That means they'll be open to moving off some veterans.
Furthermore, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman provided a report that with this transition in the Rangers' organization, they won't be offering a contract extension to star left winger and pending UFA Artemi Panarin.
Panarin does have a full no-move clause on his current deal. However, with the transparency from his team that they won't be contending for the playoffs, nor offering him an extension, maybe he'd like to explore a change of scenery.
Despite the Rangers hanging around the basement of the Eastern Conference, the Russian veteran has been having a solid year.
In 48 games, Panarin has scored 18 goals and 36 assists for 54 points. He leads the team in scoring, and would lead the Kings in scoring by nearly 20 points if he were to join them right now
He comes at an $11.6-million cap hit for this seventh and final campaign of his contract. The Kings currently have $11.3 million in salary cap space, but that includes the salaries of Anze Kopitar, Trevor Moore and Corey Perry, who are omitted as they're on injured reserve or labelled as non-roster in Perry's situation.
That means the Kings will likely need the Rangers to either retain some of Panarin's salary or trade away some salary in a deal with New York or a separate deal.
Nonetheless, if Holland and the rest of the Kings' front office want to make a deal work with the Rangers, it certainly can be done.
If Los Angeles is interested in Panarin enough, they have plenty of assets to share. Top prospects such as Liam Greentree, Carter George, Jared Woolley, Jimmy Lombardi,
Henry Brzustewicz, and more. Not to mention the Kings have three first-round picks and four second-rounders over the next three seasons.
Although, the Kings brass must be careful with what they give up as Panarin is 34 years old and there's no guarantee he stays in Los Angeles beyond the rest of the campaign.
Furthermore, Panarin may not be traded as he holds all the cards with his no-move clause. He could remain a member of the Blueshirts for the rest of the season if he'd like.
But if Holland wants to make a deal, surely Rangers GM Chris Drury will listen.
