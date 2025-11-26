Does Alex Turcotte Deserve More After A Healthy Scratch And Little Ice Time?

Aside from 2020 second-overall pick Quinton Byfield, Alex Turcotte was the Los Angeles Kings’ highest draft pick since Brayden Schenn in 2009, who only played nine games for the Kings.

Turcotte, selected fifth overall in the 2019 NHL draft, hasn’t turned out to be what he could have considering when he was picked. But, is it really his fault when you look at how he’s been used in the last couple of seasons?

In 22 games this season, Turcotte has put up three assists and has yet to score his first goal of the season for the Kings. In other words, his production hasn’t been great.

However, there’s a good reason why he hasn’t had much of an imprint on the season, and that’s because he rarely gets to see the ice as the team’s fourth-line center.

Before being a healthy scratch in Los Angeles’ last outing against the Ottawa Senators, he played just 5:33 of ice time against the Boston Bruins. That’s the lowest amount of ice time he’s received all season long.

There have been several cases around the NHL where players have requested trades or are publicly disgruntled with their usage. And a 24-year-old center of Turcotte’s potential could be at risk of joining that category.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that Turcotte was once an intriguing prospect before becoming a regular NHLer for the Kings.

He represented Team USA at the World Junior Championships, recognized as an alternate captain in the team’s gold-medal campaign in 2020-21. He scored three goals and eight points in seven games in the tournament.

Turcotte finished second on the team and tied for seventh in scoring in the tournament. He beat out Byfield, as well as Cole Perfetti, Lucas Raymond, Matt Boldy, Cole Caufield and others who turned out to be NHL stars.

With an average of just 9:02 of ice time per game, Turcotte’s abilities have been missed or even forgotten at this stage of his career.

Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke is a great example of a young star who required a little more ice time to see out his potential and to display what he’s capable of in an elevated role.

With the injury to Drew Doughty, Clarke has been able to naturally be the next man up on the right side of Los Angeles’ defense. Clarke went from playing 13 to 17 minutes per game to now playing at least 20 minutes in the last six outings. Naturally, he scored the game-winning goal for the Kings on Monday.

Back to Turcotte, the most ice time he’s averaged in his short NHL career to this point was last season, playing 11:44 a night.

There’s a difference between underperforming and not being given a fair shot. Ultimately, since becoming a regular NHL player, he hasn’t been given the opportunity to underperform.

Therefore, the centerman deserves a little more of a leash to earn more ice time and show head coach Jim Hiller what he has in the middle of the ice.

It would be a shame for Turcotte not to be utilized a little more.

With that, there will be a chance for him to obtain an elevated role next season when veteran center and captain Anze Kopitar retires. At the very least, he can be bumped up into the top nine of Los Angeles’ forward group.

However, by then, he’ll be 25, going on to 26, leaving behind developmental years, and entering the age when organizations and front offices become a little more impatient with growth.

Nonetheless, Turcotte has not been getting the ice time he deserves over the last couple of weeks or so. But with still three quarters to go in this campaign, it’s too early to write off on anything.

