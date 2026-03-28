Logo
LA Kings
Powered by Roundtable
Former Kings And Current Rangers Prospect Earns Spot In Top Prospects List cover image

Former Kings And Current Rangers Prospect Earns Spot In Top Prospects List

Andre Leal
10h
featured
197Members·1,897Posts
AndreLeal@THNews profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Hockey News listed former Los Angeles Kings prospect Liam Greentree at No. 40 in a prospect ranking called 'Future Watch.'

Lately, TheHockeyNews.com has been revealing, in increments, a list of prospects called 'Future Watch.'

The magazine made a list of the top 100 prospects to watch for the future, and former Los Angeles Kings prospect Liam Greentree has been listed at No. 40.

Greentree is no longer a member of the Kings' system, as he was traded to the New York Rangers back in early February. That was the deal that saw superstar left winger Artemi Panarin get traded to his preferred destination, Los Angeles.

The Rangers also received a 2026 third-round pick and a 2028 fourth-round pick, along with Greentree.

The left winger led the OHL's Windsor Spitfires in scoring for the regular season. He finished the campaign with 38 goals and 74 points in 52 games, ranking seventh in the league in goals.

Now that Liam Greentree is a member of the New York Rangers, who is the best prospect in the Los Angeles Kings' organization?
thehockeynews.comWho Is The Los Angeles Kings' Best Prospect With Greentree Gone?Now that Liam Greentree is a member of the New York Rangers, who is the best prospect in the Los Angeles Kings' organization?

Windsor's post-season has already begun, winning Game 1 of the first round against the Guelph Storm 4-0. Greentree recorded one goal and one assist in that contest. 

He also featured for Team Canada at the 2026 World Junior Championship. The 20-year-old was on the roster as the extra forward, not getting much ice time in the three appearances that he made, posting one assist in the competition.

Prospects on the Rangers, Islanders, Red Wings, Canucks, Canadiens and more feature from 21st to 60th in The Hockey News' Future Watch ranking.
thehockeynews.comTop NHL Prospects In Future Watch 2026: 21 To 40Prospects on the Rangers, Islanders, Red Wings, Canucks, Canadiens and more feature from 21st to 60th in The Hockey News' Future Watch ranking.

Greentree had an offensive explosion last season with the Spitfires. The Oshawa, Ont., native put up 49 goals and 119 points in 64 appearances in the 2024-25 regular season. His production didn't slow down later in those playoffs as he registered 14 goals and 24 points in 11 games.

Furthermore, he's been the captain of the Spitfires for the last three of the four campaigns he's spent in the OHL.

Greentree has featured in a total of 241 OHL games across those four years, tallying up 148 goals and 328 points along the way.

Los Angeles drafted Greentree in the first round of the 2024 draft with the 26th pick. At his age and recent production in junior hockey, the youngster will be around the Rangers organization next year, either with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack or an opportunity in the NHL with the Blueshirts.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Los Angeles KingsNew York Rangers
Latest News