Former Los Angeles Kings Left Winger On Fire After Trade To New Team

It's been over two weeks since the NHL trade deadline, and the Los Angeles Kings made a handful of deals around the occasion. They made some tweaks, departing from right winger Corey Perry and adding center Scott Laughton through notable trades.
In addition, Kings GM Ken Holland traded away left winger Warren Foegele and a conditional 2026 third-round pick to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a 2026 second-rounder and third-rounder in the same year.
Since being shipped to Canada's capital city, Foegele has been on fire.
Foegele, 29, has made nine appearances for the Senators and is already contributing on a regular basis offensively. The Markham, Ont., native has five goals and six points for his new club.
He scored a goal in his debut for Ottawa against the Seattle Kraken on March 7. Not long after, in his fifth game for the Sens, he recorded his first multi-point game of the season, scoring a goal and an assist against the San Jose Sharks.
Now, Foegele is on a three-game point streak, registering a goal in each of his last three appearances. He's been a key contributor to the Senators' push to make the playoffs, as they are two points out of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.
Since he joined, Ottawa has gone on a 7-2-0 run, and it looks like the deal panned out well for the Senators and GM Steve Staios.
What makes his contributions even more impressive is that Foegele is averaging just 11:31 of ice time with the Senators, which is the lowest ice time he's ever averaged in his nine-year NHL career.
With the Kings, Foegele played 47 games, scoring seven goals and nine points. He's almost reached that total already for Ottawa.
It was a bit of a head-scratcher to see Foegele's production drop substantially, considering the personal bests he set last season. In 2024-25, the left winger recorded 24 goals, 22 assists, 46 points, and a team-high plus-36 rating.
He has dealt with some injuries this season and was forced into multiple stretches of absence throughout the year. Foegele also had his fair share of healthy scratches, and it became difficult for him to get into a rhythm with the Kings.
At some point, even Holland admitted that he needed to work the phones and find Foegele a new home because the team had too many forwards at the time. With the current absence of Kevin Fiala and Andrei Kuzmenko, it feels like Foegele's services could be useful once again.
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