Kings Miss Out On Potential Off-Season Target After Contract Extension

The Los Angeles Kings are running out of options when it comes to searching for a center that can take Anze Kopitar's spot when he retires. Nick Schmaltz's contract extension with the Utah Mammoth shortens the team's list of candidates.
When captain Anze Kopitar retires at the end of this season, the Los Angeles Kings will have a hole down the middle of their lineup. Kopitar has been the team's top-line center for well over a decade, and the organization will have to pivot to another middleman to fill the gap.
One of those candidates for the upcoming off-season has been crossed off Los Angeles' list of potential targets on Wednesday. That's because Utah Mammoth center Nick Schmaltz signed a contract extension with the club, removing his UFA status for this summer.
This year, Schmaltz has scored 24 goals and 59 points in 65 appearances for Utah. Last season, he recorded a career-high 63 points, but is on track to blow that personal best out of the water by the end of this regular season.
For Los Angeles, that's another UFA off the free-agent market for this summer. The options for the Kings to find an outside candidate to help with their lack of depth down the middle next season are dying out.
Potential targets remain, but only on the trade market. In terms of centers who are pending UFAs, none would be suitable candidates to play in the Kings' top six for many years.
On the trade market, there are a handful of players that could work and are available to pursue.
Vancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson could be a potential player to chase. Not long ago, he was a 89- and 103-point scorer for the Canucks. What's tricky there is that Pettersson earns $11.6 million for the next six years, and hasn't been playing up to that standard lately. Not to mention, it sounds like Vancouver won't retain some of his contract.
Nonetheless, barriers are blocking each of those potential marriages. If Holland can't make a notable addition at the center position this summer, Quinton Byfield will need to step up in a big way if the Kings want to remain in playoff contention.
