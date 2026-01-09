Kings Vs Jets Game Preview: Kings Looking To Extend Point Streak to 4 Games.

The Kings are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks, which saw Macklin Celebrini score in the late minutes of the 3rd to tie the game and have a hand in William Eklund's game-winning goal. The Jets are currently on an 11-game losing streak after losing 4-3 to the Edmonton Oilers last night. While the Jets are on a losing skid, the Kings cannot go into this game thinking it is a free win, as the Jets will be desperate for a win.

Projected Kings Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Kings tonight:

Taylor Ward - Alex Laferriere - Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele - Quinton Byfield - Jeff Malott

Kevin Fiala - Alex Turcotte - Andrei Kuzmenko

Samuel Helenius - Andre Lee

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci

Jacob Moverare

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Projected Jets Lines

Here are the projected lines for the Jets tonight:

Kyle Connor - Mark Scheifele - Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti - Jonathan Toews - Gabriel Vilardi

Morgan Barron - Adam Lowry - Nino Niederreiter

Cole Koepke - Danny Zhilkin - Tanner Pearson

Josh Morrissey - Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg - Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley - Luke Schenn

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Line Changes and Injuries

The Kings placed Trevor Moore on injured reserve on Thursday; it will be his 5th straight missed game. The Kings also recalled forward Cole Guttman from the Ontario Reign. The Kings will also be without Anze Kopitar and Joel Armia. The Kings are expected to have the same 11 forward and 7 defence lineup they used in the game against the San Jose Sharks. The Jets are expected to use the same lineup as last night, with Eric Comrie getting the start.

Key Factors

The Kings need to continue the strong offensive play they have shown over the last 3 games. The Kings lost the Sharks game dramatically, but they continued to show improvement in their offence.

Quinton Byfield has started playing much better, recording 3 points in his last 3 games. Fiala has been on fire recently, scoring 4 points in his last 3 games. Even with the injuries stacking up on the Kings, it has not slowed them down, and tonight is a great opportunity to continue the point streak.

While the Jets are sitting 32nd in the NHL, they are no pushover, especially with Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele, who are both point-per-game players. The Kings need to keep playing the way they have been, and it will give them the best possible chance to defeat the Jets tonight.

My prediction for tonight is that the Kings' recent offensive success will continue, and they will start their 2-game road trip with a 4-2 Win.