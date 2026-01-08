Kings' Moore Placed On IR, Guttman Recalled From AHL Reign

The Los Angeles Kings have made another roster move as they've placed left winger Trevor Moore on injured reserve.

With Moore being moved to IR, the Kings have called up center Cole Guttman on an emergency basis from the AHL's Ontario Reign.

Moore hasn't featured for Los Angeles since Dec. 29 against the Colorado Avalanche. He's been sidelined with an upper-body injury, which was originally considered "day-to-day," but seems to be a longer timeline than that.

The 30-year-old has scored five goals and 13 points in 37 contests for the Kings this season.

Add Moore to the list of Kings who aren't available.

Right winger Corey Perry has been designated non-roster status as he steps away from the team to handle a personal family matter at home.

In addition, Los Angeles has to continue without forwards Anze Kopitar and Joel Armia in the meantime. They both exited the Kings' battle against the Minnesota Wild on Monday and are both listed as day-to-day.

The Los Angeles Kings provided updates for the injuries to Anze Kopitar and Joel Armia following their exits in Monday's game against the Minnesota Wild.

Nonetheless, the Kings are certainly shorthanded in terms of forward depth. While the team has already called up forwards Andre Lee and Taylor Ward from the Reign, Guttman is the latest to get an opportunity in the NHL.

Guttman has 41 career NHL games, all with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022-23 and 2023-24. The Northridge, Calif., native hasn't made an NHL appearance since Jan. 19, 2024.

He signed as a free agent with the Kings this past off-season, inking a two-year deal and earning $775,00 per season.

This season with Ontario, he's made 31 appearances, scoring nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points. Furthermore, he faced a two-game suspension in late December for landing an illegal check to the head.

The 26-year-old center has played five games since the end of his suspension. In that span, Guttman has registered four goals and seven points.

In total, he's played 31 games in the American League and has recorded nine goals and 23 points for Ontario.

