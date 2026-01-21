Kings Vs Rangers Game Preview: Kings Looking to Move In Wild Card Spot

The Kings are currently on a 3-game point streak after being defeated by Vegas in overtime and by the Ducks in both games, which went to a shootout and overtime. The Kings have not won a game since January 10th, and if they want to stay in the playoff race, they will need a big win tonight against a struggling New York Rangers team. The Rangers are coming into this game after losing to the Ducks 5-3 last night. The Kings need to take full advantage tonight and walk away with a win so they can still be in the playoff race.
Corey Perry - Alex Laferriere - Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele - Quinton Byfield - Joel Armia
Kevin Fiala - Alex Turcotte - Andrei Kuzmenko
Jeff Malott - Samuel Helenius - Taylor Ward
Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson - Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin - Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
J.T. Miller - Mika Zibanejad - Gabe Perreault
Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafreniere
Brennan Othmann - Noah Laba - Will Cuylle
Taylor Raddysh - Sam Carrick - Jonny Brodzinski
Vladislav Gavrikov - Braden Schneider
Matthew Robertson - Will Borgen
Carson Soucy - Scott Morrow
Jonathan Quick
Spencer Martin
The Kings get Corey Perry back after he missed 3 games to attend to a family matter. The Kings also sent Andre Lee to the Ontario Reign on Monday. The Rangers are getting back Carson Soucy after he missed the last 2 games due to the birth of his child. The Kings will be starting Darcy Kuemper tonight after Anton Forsberg started in the 2-1 overtime loss against the Ducks. The Rangers are starting former King Johnathan Quick, and this game could be his last game in Los Angeles.
The last 2 games the Kings have played have shown some issues that have cost them games this season. In the first game against the Ducks, the Kings led 2-0 but lost 3-2. So if they find themselves with a lead tonight, they have to do a better job of protecting it while also maintaining their momentum throughout the game.
The Rangers have been struggling as of late, and Johnathan Quick is on a 4-game losing skid, where his best save percentage in those 4 games was .893. The Kings are desperate for a win, and tonight is the perfect opportunity for them to do so. If they can capitalize on the man advantage and protect a lead, they will walk away with a win tonight.