Kings Vs Rangers Game Preview: Kings Looking to Move In Wild Card Spot

The Kings are currently on a 3-game point streak after being defeated by Vegas in overtime and by the Ducks in both games, which went to a shootout and overtime. The Kings have not won a game since January 10th, and if they want to stay in the playoff race, they will need a big win tonight against a struggling New York Rangers team. The Rangers are coming into this game after losing to the Ducks 5-3 last night. The Kings need to take full advantage tonight and walk away with a win so they can still be in the playoff race.