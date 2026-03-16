Kings Vs Rangers Game Preview: Panarin Returns To Madison Square Garden

The Kings are coming off a 6-4 loss to the New Jersey Devils. The Kings play their 5th and final game of the road trip against the Rangers. The Kings have gone 2-2 on this road trip but have earned points in 3 of the last 4 games. The Rangers are coming off a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Wild. The Rangers are likely out of the playoff race, but the Kings need to keep getting points, so this game tonight is once again an important one with playoff implications. Artemi Panarin is also set to make his return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since being traded to LA.